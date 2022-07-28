EMERALD ISLE — It’s been a busy week for the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol, as the first nest of the year hatched and several new nests were found.
The new nests brought the total on the town’s beaches to 29 as of Thursday morning, eclipsing the 26 found last season. The most ever in Emerald Isle is 52 in 2016.
Dale Baquer, head of the all-volunteer, nonprofit team that works under the auspices of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, said the first nest to hatch had 116 eggs and yielded 71 hatchlings. The patrol also found three live hatchlings in the nest and released them.
In addition to the nests, patrol members this season have found 15 false crawls, which is when a mother turtle emerges from the ocean and for one reason or another, doesn’t find a suitable nest site.
The EISTP also put out a warning on its Facebook page to people who tamper with the marked nest sites.
“We need your help,” the warning stated. “Please keep an eye out for folks around Sea Turtle nests at odd hours. Even if they have a EISTP shirt on. Please call 252-646-8292 if they don’t have a wildlife badge on. Someone is playing a very expensive ($50,000) game with our nests. Fair warning, we will catch you and press charges!”
Elsewhere on Bogue Banks, according to Seaturtle.org, there have been 12 nests in Pine Knoll Shores, 10 in Indian Beach-Salter Path, five in Fort Macon State Park and four in Atlantic Beach, though that number was reported July 13 and has not been updated.
Cape Lookout National Seashore has had 383 nests and Cape Hatteras National Seashore has had 297.
Volunteers in the parks and Bogue Banks towns walk the beach each morning, looking for nests. When nests show signs of hatching, the members stand watch, sometimes through the night, and dig trenches to help the hatchlings avoid predators and make it to the ocean.
Nesting season generally begins in May and runs through August or early September. Hatching usually takes place within 60 days but sometimes takes up to 100 days.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
