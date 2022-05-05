ATLANTIC BEACH — Visitors and locals may visit Fort Macon State Park this summer to listen to live music during the Friends of Fort Macon free summer concerts.
The Friends of Fort Macon announced Tuesday, May 3 the volunteer support group for Fort Macon has scheduled six live concerts at Fort Macon for summer 2022. Attendance for these concerts is free. This year will be the first fully scheduled summer concert series in three years. No concerts were held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021, the schedule was abbreviated due to public gathering restrictions.
Friends of Fort Macon member Judy French said in a News-Times interview Thursday, May 5, they’ve been holding concerts at the fort “for years.”
“We wanted to bring them back to entertain visitors and locals,” Ms. French said. Friends of Fort Macon member Judi Tyminski said in a separate News-Times interview May 5 the concerts have going on for about 24 years.
All the concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m. on their scheduled dates. For the return of the summer concert series, the Friends of Fort Macon have lined up the following new and returning bands for the following dates:
Heart Stop – Friday, May 27.
Tanglewood – Friday, June 3.
Unknown Tongues – Friday, June 17.
Dino, Searce and Stover – Friday, July 1.
The Southern Hellcats – Friday, July 15.
Gary Dudley and Maxxtones – Friday, July 29.
Admittance is free due to the sponsorship of Parker GMS, Buick and Honda.
“The concerts are just a part of what Fort Macon State Park has to offer,” the volunteer group said. “There are over 425 acres, with great beaches, a maritime forest through which a walking/jogging path winds, scenic dunes, fishing and swimming. There are also free guided tours of the fort and cannon firings.”
More information on the concerts and the Friends of Fort Macon is available on the volunteer group’s website www.friendsoffortmacon.org. More information on Fort Macon State Park is available at the website www.ncparks.gov/fort-macon-state-park/homewww.ncparks.gov/fort-macon-state-park/home.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.