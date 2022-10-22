MOREHEAD CITY — From welding to biotechnology, about 80 county middle school students discovered a plethora of career opportunities in the manufacturing and biotech fields Friday.
The eighth-graders, from the county’s four public middle schools, participated in Middle School Manufacturing Day at Carteret Community College. Through hands-on learning stations set up across the campus, students learned about a variety of trades and what education is necessary to pursue them.
The school system is partnering with CCC to present several career interest field trips at the college, according to Kathy Bernstein, a career development coordinator with the school system.
“These kids do career interest surveys in eighth grade and we set them up with various field trips based on their interests,” she said. “Middle school is all about career planning and we want to give them exposure to careers and help them pick the high school classes that leads them into their career options.”
Manufacturing Day featured welding, boat manufacturing, diesel mechanics and biotechnology. As well as learning about the programs available at CCC that can help students earn certificates and degrees toward their career goals, employers with Parker Offshore of Beaufort were on hand to share about the jobs available in boat manufacturing.
“Not all careers require that you go off to college,” Eric Denton, director of product development with Parker Offshore, said. “They can go forward with a trades job in boating or if they want to pursue an engineering degree they can. There are a lot of career options out there.”
CCC instructors talked to students about the need for good grades and the importance of reading, writing, math and other skills in order to work in any trade.
“You need to be able to read and understand what an engineer is writing about an engine,” Billy Hurley, diesel and heavy equipment instructor, said. “There’s also computers and electronics. Mechanics are pretty smart people.”
Diesel mechanics can also make high wages right out of high school, he added, pointing to several former students who started making $20 to $25 an hour after high school graduation.
A similar story was shared with students as they participated in welding activities.
“You can start taking welding classes while you are in high school,” CCC welding instructor Stephen Martin told students. “By the time you graduate as a senior you can earn an advanced degree in welding and go out into the workforce. Or, you can come here another year and earn an associate’s degree. You can also transfer to a four-year university and pursue an engineering degree.”
Lisa Nathan, a guidance counselor who works as a liaison between the school system and CCC, said students can start taking classes at CCC during their junior year of high school through the Career and College Promise program.
“You can easily finish one semester (of college courses) in high school,” she said.
She encouraged students to start thinking about what careers interest them.
“Think about what you are interested in and what you respect,” she said.
Nathan also exhorted students to apply themselves while in school.
“Learn as much as you can and make your grades the best you can. If your grades are good, you will be ready,” she said. “All these things you do now matter.”
CCC boat manufacturing instructor Adam Parchman said events like Manufacturing Day help the college get the word out about the many programs available at CCC.
“One of our challenges is awareness and getting the word out about what we offer. If I can communicate that to students while they are still in school, this is an opportunity to let them know they can gain a skill and get employment by coming here,” he said.
Martin agreed that getting middle school students to the campus is a way to show them what is offered at CCC.
“Some of my current (college) students visited here while in middle school,” he said. “These programs plant a seed and spark their interest in a career.”
Broad Creek Middle School eighth-grader Kyle Hoefer said he enjoyed his visit to the college and it gave him a lot to think about.
“I like being outside and around the water, and I like building stuff. I’m really interested in underwater welding,” he said.
Beaufort Middle School eighth-grader Jack Salter, too, said he enjoyed learning about the various career options.
“I’m interested in being a diesel technician,” he said. “My dad worked in construction and I have worked with my dad on the weekends. I really like stuff like that.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.