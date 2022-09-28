CEDAR POINT — With only about two weeks to go, CedarFest, the celebration of all things Cedar Point, is ready to roll.
During the town board of commissioners’ meeting Tuesday night in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue, Town Manager David Rief said the Saturday, Oct. 15 event has 29 sponsors, who have contributed $27,300, and more might come in the next two weeks.
CedarFest, in the Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park off the end of Masonic Avenue, used to be in the summer, but it was plagued in recent years by thunderstorms and very hot weather. This year, it will be an hour longer, lasting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. instead of 4 p.m.
During the last two years, when COVID-19 limited large gatherings, town officials talked about the event’s timing and decided fall would be better. At first the board planned to have it on Halloween, Oct. 29, but changed to Oct. 15 so as not to cause problems for parents and trick-or treaters.
Three bands will play live during the festival, Mr. Rief said Tuesday, and all are local and popular: the Bob Laverty Band and the CSP Band and the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band from USMC Base Cherry Point. Rief said the Marine Corps band is bringing 29 players.
Rief said that as of Tuesday, 20 people have volunteered to work at the festival. He encouraged commissioners to volunteer and to get others to do so. The goal is 60 volunteers, who help keep the site clean, assist patrons by driving them in golf carts, supervise and assist in parking and much more.
Town commissioners voted unanimously during the meeting to give town employees overtime pay for working at the festival.
The event is family friendly, and, Rief said it will feature pony rides, a petting zoo, face-painting, free kayak rides in the creek and much more.
CedarFest usually draws 6,000 to 10,000 people. Rief said more than 60 vendors have already signed up, and a few slots are still available.
Commissioner John Nash, who heads up the town’s parks and recreation efforts and is head of the committee planning the event, said he’s excited about the return of the festival.
“This year’s festival is going to be a great one,” he said.
The town received state grant money to help purchase of the 56 acres of land for the natural area park on White Oak River and Boathouse Creek, and because of a conservation easement can only hold two events per year there. Events and structures are also limited to a small part of the park.
Ample parking is onsite.
Those interested in being a vendor or in volunteering should go to https://www.cognitoforms.com/.../CedarFestVendorApplication or call the town hall at 252-393-7898.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
