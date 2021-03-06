Beaufort OKs permit for accessory dwelling on Carteret Avenue parcel

BEAUFORT — Weighing the possibility of future rental uses, Beaufort commissioners agreed last month to a special-use permit allowing homeowners at a lot on Carteret Avenue to convert an existing garage into an accessory dwelling.
The request, from William Bell, on behalf of Steve Carroll regarding 102 Carteret Ave., was approved by 4-1 vote during the town board of commissioners’ Feb. 22 work session, held via Zoom.
During a planning board and a prior commission meeting, Mr. Bell told officials he was purchasing the property with the intent to turn the standing garage into a cottage for his parents, while maintaining residence in the main structure.
“We have no desire to use this property for an Airbnb or any short-term rental or lease,” Mr. Bell told the board during its Feb. 8 public hearing on the matter. “In the future, which we hope will be down the road a number of years, when the property is no longer used by my parents, it would become an additional long-term rental and there arealready (these) existing (types) of rentals in the neighborhood.”
The conversion required a special-use permit in the R-8 (residential) zoning district in which the lot is located, and staff said though the garage is a nonconforming structure, that status would not be increased if it were used as a dwelling.
The board did not hear or receive any additional public comments on the matter.
During a Jan. 19 planning board meeting, members expressed concern about the increasing number of rental properties in town, especially short-term rentals, and a desire to preserve the residential feel of the neighborhood. The planning board ultimately recommended the commission approve the permit under the condition no one could stay in the structure except family.
Commissioners expressed less concern over potential use of the dwelling as a long-term rental property, however.
“I propose that we limit it to a long-term rental,” Commissioner John Hagle suggested. “Houses are rented all over town and it’s not unusual. What the issue has been is in short-term rental, and that’s been our issue in some places of our town.”
A majority of the board concurred and agreed to issue the special-use permit with the condition it could only be rented for six months or longer.
Commissioner Charles McDonald cast the sole dissenting vote, indicating he did not like the commission dictating how owners used their property in this situation.
In approving the permit, the board found the use was allowable as a special use in the R-8 district, the application was complete, the location and character of use conforms with the land-use plan, parking and traffic will meet town standards, the use will not injure the value of adjoining properties or be a risk to public health and the use is in harmony with the neighborhood.
In other action at the Feb. 22 work session, commissioners:
· Heard a presentation from the Beaufort Housing Authority on the impact of costly water bills and a plea to help the authority address the issue.
· Unanimously approved rezoning 508 and 510 Cedar St. from TR (Transitional) CS-MU (Cedar Street-Mixed Use) zoning district.
· Scheduled public hearings for Monday on a request to rezone 502 Cedar St. from TR to CS-MU district, a request to rezone 823 West Beaufort Road from R-8 (residential) to B-1 (general business) and a request to rezone 1001 Cedar St. from R-8 to CS-MU.
· Reinstated paid parking for the 2021 summer season.
· Heard a presentation from staff on the possibility of acquiring five N.C. Department of Transportation-owned properties on West Beaufort Road for possible park uses.
· Heard a presentation on landscaping and signage for Randolph Johnson Park.
· Heard an update on the progress at and potential art for Topsail Park.
· Received the January financial report.
· Heard project updates from town engineer Greg Meshaw.
The board forwarded the following items to Monday’s agenda for discussion:
· Sewer allocation requests for 504 Island Drive and 803 Deerfield Drive.
· Appointments to various volunteer boards.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.