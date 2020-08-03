Disaster response groups, residents ready for Tropical Storm Isaias

MOREHEAD CITY — Disaster response groups, as well as residents, were busy stock piling last-minute supplies Monday in preparation for Tropical Storm Isaias, which could strengthen back to a hurricane before making landfall Monday night near the South Carolina/North Carolina border.
Maj. Aaron Goldfarb with The Salvation Army said the organization had started staging items at its worship and service center five days ago in the event workers were needed to serve meals at shelters or distribute supplies to areas in need.
“As of now, the county said they don’t plan to open shelters, but if there are areas that are impacted we are ready to serve meals and hand out pallets of water and other supplies,” Maj. Goldfarb said Monday as he and staff continued to unload cleaning supplies, water and food.
Other groups were also preparing in the event they need to send out crews to assist with cutting downed trees or helping with damaged homes.
Jan Masten, co-coordinator for the emergency response team at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort, said Monday, “We’re as ready as we’re going to be. We have a trailer stocked with tools and the conference (United Methodist Conference) is supposed to bring us another trailer sometime today.”
Kristin Cook, who coordinates disaster response teams at One Harbor Church in Morehead City, said her church, along with other One Harbor churches in Carteret County had already purchased supplies, such as tarps.
“We’re ready,” she said Monday.
Ms. Cook added that if people need assistance or want to volunteer following the storm they should go to the church’s Facebook page.
Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance Director, the Rev. Robbie Phillips, too, said volunteers were prepared.
“We have tarps available and are ready to help,” Rev. Phillips said. “We have connected with CCES (Carteret County Emergency Services) along with other Early Response groups in the county. I’m grateful that we are all connected. CCES helped that happen.”
Rev. Phillips added, “We have agreed to help with communications, identifying needs and coordinating getting teams to homes that need help in ER phase of recovery,” she said.
As for residents gathering last-minute groceries Monday, Jessie Lawrence of Davis, who was with her mother, Rosalie Cahoon, said, “We’re just stock piling a few things like bread and hurricane snacks.”
Ahead of the storm, Carteret County and several municipalities have declared a state of emergency. Carteret Community College closed early Monday and will not be open Tuesday.
The National Hurricane Center reported at 11 a.m. Monday Isaias was about 90 miles east-southeast of Brunswick, Ga., and about 220 miles south-southwest of Myrtle Beach, S.C. It has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving north at 13 mph.
The NHC forecasts Isaias will make landfall Monday night and pass over eastern North Carolina late Monday into early Tuesday.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.