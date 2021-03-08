INDIAN BEACH — The Indian Beach Planning Board may have a vacancy filled Wednesday at the town board of commissioners meeting.
The commission will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. in the town hall board room on Salter Path Road. The meeting agenda has five new business items, including nominating someone to fill a vacancy on the planning board.
The seat on the board became available after resident Larry Beguin moved out state in late 2020. Town Manager Tim White said resident Ryan Kelley is the lone applicant for the position.
According to Mr. Kelley’s application, he, his wife and two daughters moved to Indian Beach from Raleigh. He has undergraduate degrees in economics and political science and a master’s degree in recreational administration.
Mr. Kelley said he was excited when Mr. White “reached out to me regarding the opportunity” to serve on the planning board.
“If allowed to serve, I will work to help fulfill the vision of the town board and mayor,” he said.
Other items on the agenda for Wednesday include:
- Potential action on an audit contact with Sharpe & Patel accounting firm.
- Potential action on a Title VI revolution.
- Potential action on declaring surplus inventory of town property.
- Potential action on authorization for the town tax collector to advertise delinquent taxes.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
