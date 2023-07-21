PINE KNOLL SHORES - A remarkable spike in the number of online child abuse and exploitation cases was discussed Monday, July 17 by the Carteret County Sheriff's Office at Pine Knoll Shores Town Hall.
The crime is referred to as "sexploitation," where predators take advantage or blackmail children, usually over the internet, for sexual purposes.
This includes producing, distributing or consuming explicit materials involving minors.
"Sextortion" is a type of blackmail used by offenders to acquire additional sexual content from the child, coerce them into engaging in sexual activity or to obtain money from the child.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a nationwide increase of these types of reports was observed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), a clearinghouse of such information used by federal and state agencies.
Tips to their organization doubled from 6.3 million in the first half of 2019 to 12 million through June 2022.
Online enticement reports saw a similar increase in the same timeframe from 6,863 to 13,268.
This was largely attributed by NCMEC to be the result of the pandemic forcing people indoors with abusers and giving children more time on the internet.
Unfortunately, detectives from the Carteret County Sheriff's Department noted that unlike other trends that declined as COVID-19 fears subsided, the amount of "sexploitation" cases in the area has only continued to grow.
In 2017, the department's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit handled three cases that resulted in one arrest in the county.
This number has ballooned 900% by 2022 to 32 cases with seven arrests, including the recovery of a live victim.
One of the best ways for parents to keep their kids safe is to monitor their children's online activities, according to NCMEC.
Online enticement happens across all platforms, so parents are advised to be aware of the sites, games and apps frequented by children.
Parents should also look for unaccounted money as a potential sign of danger, according to the Sheriff's Department.
Offenders have been recorded paying children for photos and videos, either digitally through programs like CashApp or Venmo, or through in-game currency on popular online games such as Roblox or Fortnite.
Another topic discussed at the meeting was that of AI-generated child sex images.
Investigators say the disturbing images fall in a legal "grey area" as no children are technically harmed in the process.
Officials who combat child exploitation say such images are still illegal even if they are AI-generated, though no cases have ever been brought against someone for their creation.
Detectives also have concerns that the influx of AI-generated images could undermine and overwhelm efforts to find real-world victims.
The best defense at the moment, according to the Sheriff's Office, is that parents should be aware of the images they are uploaded and to limit the information given out in the public realm.
Talking with children about the issue is also a critical step in the prevention process, detectives said.
To help further educate the public, the Sheriff's Office will hold additional presentations for internet safety awareness.
The next meetings will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 31 at Newport Town Hall and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8 in the East Carteret High School library.
Presentations are estimated to last around one hour.
Questions about the presentations should be directed to Detective Cory Bishop at 252-728-8400 or by email at joseph@bishop@carteretcountync.gov.
To report an instance of child exploitation or internet sex crimes, parents may call the Sheriff's Department at 252-726-1911.
