GREENVILLE — On Saturday, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck will join elected officials and others for a rally to support law enforcement.
Jerry Fisher of Rocky Mount, a registered independent, has organized a “Back the Blue” grassroots rally, scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Pitt County Courthouse in Greenville. Among those invited to speak is Sheriff Buck.
The sheriff said in an interview with the News-Times Tuesday he was contacted by Mr. Fisher and he’ll be speaking “against some of the things being espoused” by some members of the general public, such as “defunding police and reimagining law enforcement.”
“I think it’s important for citizens to know where most of us in law enforcement stand,” Sheriff Buck, a Republican, said. “These issues directly affect our ability to protect our citizens. I think it’s time for us to tell our story from our perspective.”
Mr. Fisher said in an email Tuesday he’s organizing this rally because he wants “our men and women in uniform to hear from the silent majority who truly appreciate the sacrifices that are made by our law enforcement and their families.”
“Our law enforcement officers are being unfairly subjected to hateful behavior and have even been targeted and killed just because they wear a badge,” Mr. Fisher said. “It’s becoming more difficult to recruit officers and the ones who are currently on the job are quitting and retiring because of the hostile environment.
“They’re not just leaving the job because it’s become dangerous; they realize they’re being placed in increasing(1y) more dangerous situations without the support they need from their leadership and administrative agencies they work for.”
In addition to Sheriff Buck, others invited to speak at the rally include U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., State Rep. Perrin Jones, Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes, Latinos for Freedom representative Josh Flores and N.C. Black Conservative Coalition Chairperson and Urban Conservative Co-Founder Addul Ali. Mr. Fisher also said while not directly affiliated with the event, The Blue Knights law enforcement motorcycle club will lead a motorcycle rally from Winterville to the Back the Blue rally.
Sheriff Buck said it’s important in law enforcement to have the support of the community a given officer or department serves.
“We’re members of the communities as well,” he said. “I see it (the rally) as a way of putting out there that what’s been put out by the media is a false narrative and you shouldn’t paint everyone with a broad brush based on a few isolated incidents.”
