Reading event promotes family literacy

DOWN EAST — Nearly 500 Down East students are participating in a reading event designed to promote family literacy.
Students each brought home a free copy of the book Escape From Mr. Lemmoncell’s Library by Chris Grabenstein and began reading it with their families Jan. 26.
For four weeks, students and families are reading the book together at home while exploring the novel at school, according to a release. It’s part of a national family literacy program called One School, One Book from nonprofit Read to Them. The organization promotes the educational connection between home and school.
“Reading a common book together turns out to be a terrific way to unite a school community and increase parental involvement. Reading aloud at home ensures students come to school prepared to read and to succeed — in school and in life,” Read to Them Director Bruce Coffey said in the release.
Atlantic Elementary, Harkers Island, Smyrna Elementary and Down East Middle School join other schools and districts across North America who are participating in the family literacy strategy. Students in the four schools experienced an opening Google Meet with Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, who answered trivia questions about the book, to kick off the event. A closing activity with the author will take place Thursday, Feb. 25.
The Carteret County school system’s Title 1 Parent-Family Engagement Plan funded the program.
