Beaufort commissioners express support for $8.4M wastewater infrastructure plan; will consider approval at February meeting

BEAUFORT — Town commissioners may soon make a decision on a proposed 10-year capital improvement plan with $8.4 million in wastewater infrastructure projects.
The board of commissioners met via Zoom Monday for its regular work session. During the meeting, public services director and town engineer Greg Meshaw presented a proposed wastewater asset management plan to the board, which includes an estimated $8,436,000.69 in infrastructure projects.
After discussion, the board agreed by general consensus to put the proposed plan on the Monday, Feb. 14 regular board meeting agenda for discussion and potential action.
Mr. Meshaw said at Monday’s meeting the asset management plan is “basically a tool for the operation and maintenance of our wastewater system,” and that the improvement plan is “merely a guide.” The board seemed satisfied and supportive of the overall plan.
“This (plan) certainly is a good maintenance tool,” Commissioner John Hagle said. “Keeping it updated will be a great asset to the town.”
Commissioner Marianna Hollinshed said she thinks the plan is “a great starting point” to addressing issues found during the planning process. According to Mr. Meshaw, work on it began in August 2020 and included an inventory of wastewater infrastructure assets and assessment of their condition. The plan shows Beaufort has about 33.2 miles of gravity wastewater piping, 26.3 miles of force mains, 25 pump stations and a 1.5 million gallon-per-day wastewater treatment plant.
Mr. Meshaw said overall the system’s assets are in “fair condition,” meaning while they function properly, there are areas of concern. Of particular note were several pump stations, which Mr. Meshaw said were first installed as far back as 1969. Sewer load was also a factor in determining how critical it was to rehabilitate or replace a given station.
Mr. Meshaw also recommends conducting a comprehensive model of the town’s force mains. He said the system has several lengthy mains with residents living along them who have expressed interest in tapping into the main.
“I believe a model would be a very wise investment to operation our system,” Mr. Meshaw said.
There was no discussion on a possible source of funding for the proposed expenditures.
In other news at Monday’s work session, safety and maintaining social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic factored into several decisions of the board. Commissioners discussed returning to in-person meetings, however, the board ultimately decided to continue using virtual meetings until COVID-19 case numbers in Carteret County drop.
Mayor Sharon Harker said the board has already discussed a return to in-person meetings prior to the Monday work session, but “COVID-19 numbers are going up and down” in the county. Commissioner Bob Terwilliger said he thinks the remote meetings are “working for the time being.”
The board took public safety with the pandemic into consideration while discussing three separate event authorization requests. The board unanimously approved the Beaufort Development Association’s application for a Mardi Gras celebration on Middle Lane to take place Monday, Feb. 28.
Town events coordinator Rachel Johnson said the association anticipates 1,000-2,000 participants for the event. However, BDA representative Susan Sanders said the event is outdoors.
“The only time there’s any concentration of people is during the parade,” she said.
Commissioner Bucky Oliver said he thinks it’s important social distancing be observed during the event. Mr. Hagle said the board should continue to monitor the COVID-19 case numbers as the event date approaches.
The board also unanimously approved the application for the Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary’s historic Beaufort road race, scheduled for Saturday, June 11. It also unanimously, with Mr. Terwilliger recusing himself due to conflict of interest, put the application for the Maritime Museum’s wooden boat show, scheduled for Saturday, May 7, on the Feb. 14 meeting’s consent agenda.
The following also occurred at Monday’s work session:
· The board unanimously directed staff to send delinquent utility accounts 30-day notices, after which if no action is taken to address the past-due amounts, staff will resume fees and cutoffs.
· The board agreed, by general consensus, to add discussion and potential action on a proposed golf cart ordinance update to the Feb. 14 board meeting agenda.
· The board unanimously added to the Feb. 14 board meeting agenda an evidentiary hearing for a special-use permit application for an accessory dwelling unit at 308 Ann St.
· The board unanimously accepted the donation of a public art sculpture honoring the menhaden fishing industry from the Beaufort Garden Club for display at Topsail Park.
· The board unanimously converted town staff’s part-time human resources director position to a full-time position.
· The board unanimously appointed Mr. Terwiliger to serve as the Beaufort representative on the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments.
· The board unanimously reappointed the Grady Quattlebaum law firm of New Bern as the board’s legal representation, after which the board also unanimously amended the town code of ordinances to allow the board to appoint a city attorney to serve at its pleasure, instead of requiring appointment after each municipal election.
· The board unanimously approved minutes from the Dec. 6, 13 and 20 board meetings.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
