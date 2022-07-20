ATLANTIC BEACH — Not all Atlantic Beach residents and property owners are happy yet with the design plans for the new boardwalk, but Mayor Trace Cooper says they should await refinements before forming firm opinions.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council voted unanimously in June to award a contract for architectural and engineering work for the planned redevelopment of the oceanfront boardwalk in the Circle Development District to KUTONOTUK of Charlottesville, Va.
The company proposes a boardwalk design incorporating features of the existing boardwalk, such as the existing seawall and the boardwalk’s concrete foundation.
It includes a central public park, labeled the Alfred B. Cooper Park, with a grove of live oak trees, as well as a pavilion structure with an upper deck for its roof.
On the west end of the boardwalk, the firm proposes building a new bathhouse with parking, a splash pad, a dune playground area and other features. The east end would include physical fitness features.
The town used an international design competition to select architects to lead the design. More than 50 firms submitted designs for the competition.
Representatives of KUTONOTUK came to town on July 12 and held a public meeting to get input.
During that meeting, part-time resident Dr. Chris Fuller, an engineer, called the design “high-tech architecture” that … “tends to be liked by tourists who see it infrequently and not liked by locals who see it every day.
“Being high-tech, it tends to age and look decrepit quickly,” he added. “It is high maintenance, the paint fades, the metal dulls, and the connectors corrode. I have seen classic boardwalks up and down the East Coast, and all of them are gradual improvements of existing heritage boardwalks, not a complete replacement with a trendy, high-tech architectural design. These classic boardwalks utilize material structures that blend with the environment, enhance the heritage and are low maintenance, for example wood.”
He suggested the town “just improve and fix what we have now. Why do we need a completely new, high-tech, expensive boardwalk design that has no heritage?”
Monday, former resident Fred Fletcher, who for many years owned and operated The Jolly Knave, a club at the west end of the boardwalk, said the design “is nowhere close to what we envisioned would emerge from the design competitions as a Pavilion.
“For decades, before the Pavilion was destroyed, it was the focal point, a community gathering place, a center of activity, both day and night, for all of eastern North Carolina,” he added. “We now have an opportunity to bring a modern version of it back to life but while honoring the past architecture. A new Pavilion could be designed to double as a year-round concert venue or meeting facility generating year-round event revenue, fixed-lease income from retail tenants and a plethora of usage fees. Activities that would put “heads in beds, which are desperately needed to attract that long overdue central beach hotel.”
Mr. Fletcher agrees the boardwalk is in desperate need of repair, and work needs to be done. But the structures on the landside of the seawall in the design, he said, “look like a gas station canopy supported by an equally inappropriate supply of concrete and steel.
“It just seems to me, instead of reaching out to out-of-state professionals who have likely never been to Atlantic Beach, nor have any history of our culture or lifestyle to draw from, why couldn’t we have engaged professionals from our region.”
Speaking during the July 12 meeting, longtime resident Christie Roberson agreed and said the boardwalk is busy with visitors and businesses doing well.
“So, what is all the rush with the presented awe by the KUTONOTUK designers with all the bells and whistles?” she asked. The firm’s design, she said, “seems to have lost the real beach intimacy on which we stand.”
“In its worst condition, like a worn-out pair of jeans, our timeless wooden boardwalk remains a legend. It's revered like other heritage wooden boardwalks ... unobtrusive to time and the sea.”
But in an emailed response to questions, Mayor Cooper said the majority of the speakers at the hearing didn’t criticize the design.
“The only critical voice I heard was Christie Roberson’s,” he said. “As we explained to Christie, the design that won the competition is not the final design. We’ve still got a lot of work to do, and the purpose of the design team coming to town was to solicit input directly from our citizens.”
The designers, he said, also met with town staff, state Division of Coastal Management staff and owners of homes along the boardwalk. All, the mayor said, went well, and of KUTONOTUK owners and designers, Leena Cho and Matthew Jull listened carefully.
“They have done a lot of work in the public realm and commented to me last night that they were really excited by all the comments and suggestions they received,” he said. “They were impressed by the positive attitude of our citizens and told me that it was clear to them that people were excited about the project."
The company is being supported in the project by an eastern North Carolina architectural firm, Oakley Collier Architects of Rocky Mount, Mayor Cooper added.
A few days after the meeting, Ms. Roberson said she agreed the architects were attentive and seemed open to changes in the design.
“Ultimately, the success is in uniting,” she said, combining improvements to the existing boardwalk and blending the past and the future.
“A major topic of discussion in all the meetings was the maintenance of new boardwalk and adjacent facilities,” Mayor Cooper added in his email. “This is a valid concern for everyone including our town staff. We constantly deal with blowing sand piling upon the existing boardwalk. We must ensure that the boardwalk helps manage sand more effectively and will be easier to maintain.”
"The materials used in the project will be important,” Mayor Cooper added. “The architects are planning to use mostly wood and concrete. A limited amount of metal may work its way in, but that would be stainless steel or aluminum.”
The reason the town hired great designers “is that we are creating a great “place,” Mayor Cooper added. “It will be a place that serves as an oceanside park and town square as well as a beach access. It will be a place that our residents want to visit all year long.
“Christie commented to me and the architects that she didn’t think the design reflected who we are as a town. She showed pictures of the original Pagoda pavilion that was built in 1928 and burned down a year later. And a picture of another pavilion from, I think, the 1950s.
“I respect Atlantic Beach history more than most,” he continued. “My grandfather was one of the founding fathers of the town, and it has been my hometown all my life. But a building that stood for one year in the 1920s is not who we are today. Neither is one that was popular in the 50s and 60s. Those buildings don’t represent who we are. They represent who we were. They were awesome, and so was our past. We are not, however, building a museum. This project is about who we are now and who we will be in the future.”
But Bill Myric, who owns a house on Oak Forest Lane, said he and many others like the classic old boardwalk, and the proposed design doesn’t look like Atlantic Beach.
“We still like the wood and sand,” he said.
The town is actively seeking grant funding to help pay for the boardwalk improvements and hopes to begin constructing the first phase of the new boardwalk this winter.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
