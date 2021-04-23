Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative surprises students with scholarships

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative and its foundation decided to try a new twist on awarding five scholarships to high school students in Carteret County and Havelock this year.
Instead of notifying students ahead of time they were scholarship recipients, CCEC officials surprised students Monday at their schools. The method was similar to one used each fall when the electric cooperative surprises teachers with Bright Ideas grant awards.
“The recipient’s principal, guidance counselor and parents have been made aware of the presentation but we have asked that the presentation be a surprise for the student,” CCEC communications specialist Melissa Glenn said.
A CCEC bucket truck accompanied co-op representatives to each school. Then, the student was brought outside to be surprised.
Each student will receive $500 per semester for a total of $4,000 for four years of school.
West Carteret High School senior Alexis Kay was among those receiving the surprise visit Monday.
“I was really surprised and this is exciting,” she said after receiving a replica copy of her award, along with a clock given to each award winner. “I’m going to Vanderbilt University and I plan to put this toward tuition and it will definitely help in the fall.”
Other scholarships recipients were:
- Croatan High School senior Jocelyn Chiavola, who plans to attend Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
- East Carteret High School senior Sarah Holston, planning to attend the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
- Home-school student Maggie Godwin from Daily Bread Christian Academy, who plans to attend Appalachian State University.
- Havelock High School senior Cameron Mitchell, planning to attend East Carolina University.
Ms. Glenn said she hoped the fun way of presenting scholarships would encourage the students.
“Despite the challenges brought about by COVID-19, these students excelled in their studies,” she said. “We hope these scholarships will help ease the financial burden and open doors of opportunity for them.”
Among those traveling with CCEC officials to the schools was Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, who said he appreciated the support from the co-op and its foundation.
“I’m so honored by the partnership we have with CCEC,” he said. “Their commitment to our students and teachers make a profound difference, whether it’s through Bright Ideas grants or student scholarships. Their focus on education and the future of our county is phenomenal.”
Funding for the scholarships was made possible by members who participate in Operation RoundUP. Each month, participants’ electric bills are rounded up to the nearest dollar amount. The funds generated are managed by a foundation board, selected by CCEC’s directors.
Since 2005, the foundation has awarded more than $400,000 in scholarships to high school seniors. Students who live in a residence served by the co-op are eligible to apply. CCEC will begin accepting scholarship applications for 2022 in January.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.