PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town commissioners held off, for now, on applying for a grant to put an electric vehicle charging station on town property.
During the board’s monthly meeting Wednesday, April 13 in town hall, town clerk Charlie Rocci said he’d learned of the opportunity to get the grant from the North Carolina Volkswagen Settlement Charging Infrastructure Program.
The program, he said, “will cover up to 100% of eligible vehicle charging installations. For a public access station, projects on government owned property will reimburse 100% of project installation costs or $5,000, whichever is less.
“The grant application is due on May 31, 2022,” Mr. Rocci added. “We would need to work with Carteret-Craven (Electric Membership Co-op) to install a meter for the charging site.”
The funds would come from North Carolina’s share of the $2.9 billion federal settlement with Volkswagen (VW) due to its misrepresentation of diesel emission standards in certain vehicles. The N.C. Division of Air Quality (DAQ) was designated as the lead agency to manage the project in 2017 by Gov. Roy Cooper.
During the meeting, Mr. Rocci told commissioners several residents had asked him to address the town’s “need for a vehicle charging station on public property."
“Currently, the nearest Level 2 charging stations are near the Emerald Isle bridge, 20 minutes from PKS Town Hall, and Smithfield's Chicken in Morehead City, 16 minutes from PKS Town Hall,” he said. “Neither serve as a practical option for PKS residents.”
The stations provided under the program are specially designed for vehicle charging, Mr. Rocci said, and use AC voltage. In use, they would charge between 12 and 60 miles per hour.
“Carteret-Craven is not interested in owning any more chargers at this time,” he said. “At this point, no other municipality owns and operates its own charging station. Details of spot leasing will need to be worked out with Carteret-Craven.”
Mr. Rocci suggested the charging station be installed at the town’s public safety building or at town hall.
Commissioners and Mayor John Brodman, however, wanted more information and tabled the decision.
The board’s next meeting is Wednesday, April 27 at 6 p.m. in the town hall.
