Belizaire named Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year

NEW BERN — The Coastal Carolina Taxpayers Association recognized Deputy Cenold Belizaire as the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff of the Year during its annual Back the Blue event Tuesday at Stanly Hall in New Bern.
Each year, the organization honors outstanding law enforcement officers nominated by their peers in the CCSO, Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office and other police departments in eastern North Carolina.
Deputy Belizaire began his career with the CCSO in 2018 when he was hired to serve as a patrol division deputy. His duties include proactive crime prevention patrols, answering calls for service, serving criminal and civil processes and enforcing state laws and county ordinances.
“Deputy Belizaire has demonstrated an outstanding level of dedication in his service to the citizens of Carteret County,” County Sheriff Asa Buck said in a press release about the honor. “He has continuously exhibited maturity and wisdom beyond his age and experience level. Our office regularly receives telephone calls and emails from citizens wishing to thank Deputy Belizaire for going above and beyond the call of duty.”
In addition to his patrol duties, Deputy Belizaire serves as a member of the Carteret County Honor Guard and he is slated to attend the next field training officer class. This training will allow him to impart his love of the job on to newly hired deputies and pass down his professionalism.
“Deputy Belizaire has quickly become a shining example of the very best and brightest in law enforcement today,” Sheriff Buck added. “He proudly serves ‘on the beat’ as the face of the Carteret County Sheriff's Office. Please join me in congratulating him and thanking him for his service to the citizens of Carteret County.”
Deputy Belizaire graduated from Edward H. White High School in Jacksonville, Fla. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and received an honorable discharge after four years of service.
