EMERALD ISLE — Town commissioners Tuesday night will get the results of a survey that sought to determine what people want to see in the future of McLean-Spell Park behind the town recreation center.
The board’s regular monthly meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the meeting room beside the police department and live on the town’s Facebook Page.
As of late July, more than 800 people had filled out the online survey, and many others participated in two online forums and one in-person forum in July.
Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Department Director Candace Dooley will present the results.
The town bought the 30-acre property, which was then zoned for multifamily residential development, for $3 million in 2017, with the idea of protecting it from development and to maintain water quality in Archers Creek, a tributary of Bogue Sound. It is heavily wooded and crisscrossed with walking trails.
Most of the land – about 20 acres – is to remain forever in its natural, maritime forest state under terms of a state grant that paid much of the cost the purchase, but town officials have said about 10 acres could eventually be used for such things as a dog park and possibly a ballfield.
During a board meeting in April, town commissioners approved a contract with Summit Design and Engineering of Hillsborough to develop a master plan for the park, and survey was part of that effort.
Many residents of the town have advocated keeping the entire park in a natural state, as it is one of the largest remaining stands of maritime forest on Bogue Banks. They have been concerned about impacts on the forest and on water quality in the creek and the sound.
Others have contended that there are recreation needs that a part of the park could provide, and that clearing a portion would not hurt the forest. Those who oppose active recreation and clearing any land in the park point to a state-required study that indicated any significant clearing would likely damage the forest, depending in part on where it would be done.
Summit is expected to deliver concept sketches for the park and a cost estimate to the town in September, and a final report is to be submitted by the end of November.
