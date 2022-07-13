EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners voted 4-0 Tuesday night to approve a lease of eight acres of a 35-acre tract in Peletier for a yard waste disposal site.
Action came during the board’s monthly session in its meeting room beside the police department and online vial Facebook.
The property is owned by Coastal Environmental Partners, which operates landfills and waste transfer stations in the region.
The organization bought the heavily wooded property at 1816 and 1820 Highway 58 near the intersection with Croatan Road in 2007, thinking it might be needed for a garbage waste transfer station, but that need never arose. Last year, CEP signed a contract with a Rankin Timber in New Bern to clear the property and sell the lumber, mostly mature pines, so it could be used.
Emerald Isle has applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency funds – $100,000 – “to improve the Peletier site in the following manner: Entrance driveway, automatic gate system, camera system, buffer improvements, signage and other items to comply with the process to operate a vegetative debris site.”
The town has been working on the project for two years and is working the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to obtain a temporary debris staging and reduction site permit and any other necessary permits.
The lease is for $75,000 per year, payable in equal monthly installments of $1,250 in advance on the first day of each calendar month during the term.
Some Peletier residents have been very concerned about the site, worrying about spontaneous fires, more heavy truck traffic on the highway and whether there will be a sufficient buffer.
Emerald Isle Manager Mr. Zapp has said Emerald Isle will leave a 100-foot buffer around the site, as is required by DEQ to operate a temporary debris staging and reduction site.
The town’s lease with CEP states that, “Tenant shall … keep the premises … in a clean and wholesome condition, free from any objectionable noises, loud music, objectionable odors or nuisances.”
The lease also states that the town will comply with all federal, state or local laws, ordinances, rules, decrees, orders, regulations or court decisions “relating to hazardous substances, hazardous materials, hazardous waste, toxic substances, environmental conditions…”
During the board meeting Tuesday night, Mr. Zapp said that even with the cost of the lease, the agreement with CEP will save the town money because it cuts travel time for the trucks in half, the town has been paying a private disposal site to take its waste, and the town can sell the mulch or give it to town property owners. He called it a “win-win-win” for Emerald Isle.
Peletier Mayor Dale Sowers has said the town is to receive yard waste pickup twice a year from Emerald Isle under an agreement to allow the establishment of the waste vegetation disposal site. Peletier commissioners had an agenda item about the waste site for their Monday night meeting, but that meeting was canceled for lack of a quorum.
Mr. Zapp said in June it is the town’s intent to do that pickup for Peletier if the town wants it.
Emerald Isle has two vegetative waste pickup trucks, both of which run five days a week all year.
Earlier this year, CEP Executive Director Bobby Darden said the organization could also lease part of the site to Carteret County for emergency disposal of vegetative waste after hurricanes or other disasters.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.