CARTERET COUNTY — Isaias regained hurricane strength around 8 p.m. Monday as it approached Carteret County and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 storm Monday night.
The National Hurricane Center says Isaias is expected to bring widespread heavy rain, dangerous winds and storm surge from the eastern Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic Monday night into Tuesday morning. Carteret County is under a storm surge watch, and the National Weather Service office in Newport warns there is a high risk of tornadoes with the storm.
