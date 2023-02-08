CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret police Wednesday arrested a town resident in connection with a fire Saturday at 218 Easy Street.
In a news release Wednesday afternoon, Chief Ed Preston said the arrestee is Jay Stewart Johnson, 44, of 129 Bayshore Drive.
“At 1:57 a.m. February 4 … officers of the Cape Carteret Police Department assisted the Western Carteret Fire Department with a structure fire reported at 218 Easy Street,” the release states.
“The fire spread from a structure located on Easy Street to an adjoining structure at 219 Live Oak Street. Due to the time of day and the location of the fire, the (Carteret County) Fire Marshalls Office was requested to respond to the scene.
“During the subsequent investigation, it was determined that the structures were set on fire as a result of an improvised incendiary device. Evidence was collected at the scene for processing. During the investigation, officers were able to identify a suspect in this matter.”
On February 7, 2023, Officers of the Cape Carteret Police Department were able to obtain a search warrant of the suspect’s residence at 129 Bayshore Dr. and recovered additional evidence.
The release adds that on Wednesday, officers investigating the incident were able to obtain warrants for the arrest of Johnson, who surrendered to authorities at the Cape Carteret Police Department the same day.
He was transported to the Carteret County Magistrates Office in Beaufort, where he is pending a bond hearing.
According to the release, Johnson is charged with two counts of second degree arson, malicious use of an explosive/incendiary device, Possession of a weapon of mass destruction (Molotov cocktail), felonious stalking, misdemeanor cyber-stalking, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of violation of a domestic violence protective order.
In the news release, Chief Preston, who was hired last month to replace retired chief Bill McKinney, said, “The Cape Carteret Police Department is committed to its goal of eliminating criminal activity in our city. Citizens are encouraged to become a “partner in policing”, by reporting suspected criminal activity to 911 or by calling the Cape Carteret Police Department at (252) 393-2183.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.