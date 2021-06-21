Tropical Storm Claudette passes Carteret County to north, risk of rip currents remains

NEWPORT — Tropical Storm Claudette is headed out to sea, passing by Carteret County.
The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory for Claudette at 8 a.m. Monday, the most recent advisory available. The storm is about 15 miles west of Duck and 30 miles south of Norfolk, Va. Its maximum sustained winds are 40 mph and it is moving east-northeast at 28 mph. Claudette’s minimum central barometric pressure is 29.74 inches.
Claudette reached tropical storm strength at about 5 a.m. Monday. The NHC forecasts it will cross into the western Atlantic Ocean and pass south of Nova Scotia Tuesday. The storm is passing north of Carteret County, according to the NHC’s forecasted track.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport is maintaining its existing beach hazard statement until 8 p.m. Monday. According to the office’s 8:20 a.m. hazardous weather outlook, scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon through evening.
“Spotter activation isn’t expected at this time,” the NWS said.
According to the weather service’s 5 a.m. Monday beach hazards statement, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves and strong, longshore currents in the surf zone all remain possible from Oregon Inlet to Cape Lookout National Seashore, as well as Crystal Coast beaches.
The weather service advises beachgoers that rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore. Dangerous shore break may also throw swimmers or surfers head first to the bottom, causing neck and back injuries, while longshore currents may create dangerous swimming conditions.
“The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide,” the NWS said, “which will occur around 11 a.m. (Monday).”
The weather service advises beachgoers to swim near a lifeguard if possible.
“If caught in a rip current, remain calm,” the weather service said. “Don’t fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. When out of the current, swim back to shore. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.”
The NWS also advises beachgoers shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach.
“It’s extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times,” the NWS said. “Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore.”
