Bogue adopts revised zoning ordinance, new zoning map

BOGUE — Town councilmen Sept. 21 voted unanimously to approve a new zoning map and a revised zoning ordinance to reflect it.
The action came during the Bogue Town Council’s monthly meeting in town hall off Chimney Branch Road. The panel had tabled the vote during its August meeting to get more information.
Town Clerk Shawne Southard explained the map and ordinance make few changes other than switching some properties along Highway 24 from residential zoning to business zones in recognition of the increasing commercial development along the busy road through town.
“Mostly it corrects some errors,” such as repetitions and inconsistent language, she said of the ordinance.
The main focus of the rewrite was to streamline the document and make it easier for town officials and the public to understand and use.
The effort to complete the new map and ordinance involved town councilmen, the Carteret County Planning Department, Ms. Southard’s predecessor as clerk, Elizabeth Sweeney, and the U.S. Marine Corps, which has a training facility, Bogue Field, in town.
The votes on the map and revised ordinance were the only actions during the meeting.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.