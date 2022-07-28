EMERALD ISLE — Although Carteret County occupancy tax revenue dipped a little in May compared to May 2021, revenue collections from the tax have increased every other month this year compared to 2021.
Carteret County Shore Protection Officer Ryan Davenport announced the May figures during a Monday meeting of the county beach commission in Emerald Isle. Davenport’s office gets half of the occupancy tax revenue, which goes into a fund to help pay for beach nourishment projects. The other half of the revenue goes to the Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority to promote tourism.
In May 2022, the 6 percent tax on rental accommodations generated $1.12 million, down from $1.17 million in 2021. The latter was a record for the month, during a run of 16 straight monthly records that ended in November 2021.
However, collections in January, February, March and April 2022 all exceeded the collections in those months in 2021, also part of the long, record-breaking string.
In fact, January collections this year were up by about $200,000 compared to 2021, coming in at more than $499,000. February collections this year were up by close to $100,000, to more than $335,00, March was up by about $117,000 to more than $593,000, and April was up by about $50,000, to more than $818,000.
Davenport told beach commissioners he believes the slight dip in May collections might be an anomaly and thinks June numbers will be good, as will July and August. July 2021 set the all-time record at more than $2.8 million, and August topped $2 million for the time ever in 2021.
The dramatic increases in occupancy tax revenue began in July 2020, just a few months after the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting the area significantly. Officials have attributed the odd timing in part to vacationers choosing to stay closer to home rather than risk traveling farther to places where the virus was even worse than in North Carolina. Many others, official said, chose to rent here and work from home during the height of the pandemic, which began affecting the state in March 2020.
Davenport said the county would have a better feel for how the tourism season has gone by August and September. June is always a big month, and July is almost always the highest, with revenues easily topping $2 million in both 2020 and 2021. June collections also topped $2 million, for the first time ever, in 2021.
