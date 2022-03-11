Community college board approves $3.8M county budget request

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees adopted a $3.8 million 2022-23 county budget request Tuesday that includes new facilities and renovations.
The request is 2.6% more than the $3.77 million allocated to the college for 2021-22.
The proposed budget request includes $2.84 million in operations and $1 million for capital for 2022-23.
The operations request is 2.6% more than the $2.77 million allocated this fiscal year. Much of the increase is due to increases in the cost of health insurance and benefits and salary increases.
“The budget includes a 2.5% salary increase (for county paid college employees), which is what the state is proposing (for state paid employees),” CCC finance officer Matt Blanko said during the board of trustees meeting, held in the college’s Foundation Building.
County operations money is used to support facilities operations, maintenance and security. Funds cover salaries and benefits for custodians, maintenance, landscape and security staff, insurance, utilities, repairs and maintenance and some supplies and minor facilities equipment.
The 2022-23 operations request includes $1.66 million for general institution and administration; $348,710 for contracted services, service agreements and repairs; $537,000 for utilities; and $219,367 for insurance and bonding.
The budget also includes $1 million in capital funds for 2022-23, which is the same amount allocated by the county this fiscal year. In addition, the college will receive $199,000 in unspent county capital funds from 2021-22 that will roll over to the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Capital funds go primarily to building maintenance and repairs, new facilities and renovations, equipment and vehicles.
The big-ticket capital item requested for 2022-23 is $400,000 for construction of a new firing range, which would be built on the same site of the existing range in Newport.
“This would be for long-range target practice for law enforcement and Basic Law Enforcement students,” Mr. Blanko said.
The new firing range is the second phase of renovations to the site. The first phase, started in 2021-22, includes upgrades to the existing firing range and design work on the new range.
Other items requested in the capital budget are: $143,000 for renovations on the first floor of the McGee Building; $35,000 for renovations to the first floor restroom and conference room of the Bryant Building; and $296,000 in HVAC equipment and upgrades, including $65,000 for a new chiller in the MARTEC Building and $52,000 for a boiler in the Bryant Building.
The college is asking for $63,650 for safety and security, which includes upgrades to exterior door card readers and campus lockset change outs, $38,995 for operations and facilities equipment and $19,000 for storm protection.
The capital proposal also includes long-range items needed that are not in the 2022-23 request. They include: $381,473 for asphalt replacement in front of the Crystal Coast Civic Center; $506,646 for asphalt replacement in front of the McGee Building; $221,967 for asphalt replacement on the east side of the McGee Building; and $735,500 for a stormwater replacement system.
Other long-range items listed with funding amounts yet to be determined are upgrades to the main entrance and addition of a roundabout, construction of a transportation technology center and addition of a health sciences freight elevator.
The college’s fiscal budget request now moves on to county commissioners, who must approve their overall budget before the start of the new fiscal year Friday, July 1.
In other action, trustees did the following:
· Approved changing their meeting time and day to 9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month, beginning in August.
· Approved a new greenhouse and grounds maintenance certificate curriculum, which will begin for the fall semester.
· Recognized Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School senior Juan Lara Torres for being the first county high school student to make it to the national round of the U.S. President’s Scholars competition.
· Recognized MaST senior CeCe Johnson for winning the Carteret County Youth of the Year Award from the Boys & Girls Club, as well as the Dwayne Reynolds Youth of the Year and Kirk Dominic Youth of the Year.
· Recognized CCC student Claire Braxton for receiving the Governor Robert W. Scott Student Leadership Award.
· Recognized CCC student Brittney Moore for being a semi-finalist for the Jack Kent Cooke Scholarship.
· Recognized CCC emergency medical sciences student Savannah Lilly for receiving a Letter of Commendation from Western Carteret Fire Chief Kevin Hunter.
· Received a $10,000 check from Katie and Keith New for the college’s capital campaign. The college’s baking & pastry chef’s office in the Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center will be named in the couple’s honor.
