County commissioners approve $25K contribution to Beaufort Historical Association for jail restoration

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners Monday approved a $25,000 contribution to the Beaufort Historical Association for ongoing restoration of the old county jail the organization hopes to complete by next spring.
BHA Executive Director Patricia Suggs, along youth volunteer Gardner Gooch, attended the county commissioners’ meeting Monday evening at the administration complex in Beaufort to appeal for funds to help along the project. Ms. Suggs said the estimated cost of repairs is in excess of $250,000, and about $159,000 has been spent on restoring the historic structure, so far.
“We’ve been working on it all through COVID, we figured that might be a great time to close it,” she said. “...We’ve gotten a lot of grants and we’ve already spent $159,000 on this jail and we have about another $100,000 to go. We hope we’ll be through by maybe mid-April of next year.”
According to information from the BHA, the old county jail, formerly located in Court House Square, was built in 1829, making it the second oldest surviving jail in North Carolina. It operated for 125 years, until 1954. Despite early talk of demolishing the structure, leaders decided to preserve it, and the old county jail was moved to the Beaufort Historic Site on Turner Street in 1977, where it sits today.
Ms. Suggs said the jail typically welcomes around 66,000 visitors a year and is popular with tourists and school groups. However, over the years, the building’s structural integrity has diminished, requiring the extensive restoration project to bring it back into good condition.
“If we fail to keep on doing tours of the jail, then a part of history is lost, and the next generation can’t continue to pass that information to the next generation,” said Gardner, an East Carteret High School freshman who has been volunteering with the BHA since he was 10 years old.
With a significant chunk of the work already complete, including roofing repairs and brick and plaster restoration, remaining projects the BHA has left to carry out include stonework repairs in the front hall, replacing interior and exterior doors, repairing all original window bars, purchasing reproduction windows, various interior and exterior repairs, exterior drainage lines and landscaping and HVAC system upgrades.
The BHA requested anywhere between $5,000 to $25,000 from the county for the restoration project, largely as a show of partnership between the historical organization and county leaders. Commissioners decided to commit the full requested amount, using excess economic development funds. The town of Beaufort will also be contributing funds toward the effort, Ms. Suggs said.
“I like participating in things like this, it’s an attraction to the town,” Commissioner Robin Comer said. “...It maybe not be the biggest economic driver in the county but it will be a small economic engine. It would be nice to be a shared partner in a project like this.”
Other commissioners agreed, and the board voted 6-0, with Commissioner Bob Cavanaugh absent, to approve the $25,000 contribution, along with a corresponding budget amendment.
