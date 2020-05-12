INDIAN BEACH — The board of commissioners will receive a draft budget for fiscal year 2020-21, which includes a proposed property tax rate increase, at the next regular board meeting.
The board will meet via Zoom at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The meeting is open to the public, and anyone who wants to participate can find directions on how to join the meeting at the town website, indianbeach.org.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the board will receive a presentation on the fiscal year 2020-21 draft budget. Town Manager Tim White said in his budget message the budget is balanced at $2,218,312 for anticipated revenues and authorized expenditures.
“It’s recommended that the non-beach property tax be increased (from 25.5 cents) by 3 cents to 28.5 cents (per $100 of assessed property value) for the fiscal year 2020-2021,” Mr. White said. “Several items factored in to the rate increase, (including) loss of revenue from the expiring SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant, (and) flat to lower projected sales and franchise tax revenues due to the COVID-19 outbreak.”
Mr. White said the recent property revaluation estimates the town’s property tax valuation at $445,936,141. The calculated revenue neural rate – the tax rate necessary to generate the same amount of tax revenue as the current fiscal year – is 24.5 cents.
The proposed budget also includes a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment for all full-time town staff. It also allocates $88,500 for debt service.
The board could take action Wednesday to set a public hearing for the proposed budget.
The following is also on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting:
- A public hearing on a proposed loan with First Bank.
- Consideration of a resolution to adopt the revised Pamlico Sound Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
