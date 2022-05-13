MOREHEAD CITY — New shrimp management measures will go into effect Sunday, May 15 in North Carolina state waters.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission approved the measures to reduce bycatch and protect habitat with the adoption of the Shrimp Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2 at its February business meeting. N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Director Kathy Rawls implemented the new measures by proclamation. These proclamations are available on the DMF website at https://deq.nc.gov/proclamations.
New management measures in the proclamations include:
Prohibiting shrimp trawling in the Carolina Beach Yacht Basin and Bogue Sound and its tributaries except the Intracoastal Waterway.
Prohibiting all trawling in the Crab Spawning Sanctuaries.
A statewide recreational cast net creel limit of 48 quarts heads on or 30 quarts heads off.
In addition to these measures, the DMF is further exploring initiatives identified in the Shrimp Amendment 2, including:
Continuing collaboration with the industry workgroup to identify and test gear modifications to further reduce bycatch in the shrimp fishery.
Providing future action through adaptive management to address submerged aquatic vegetation issues identified through collaboration of the DMF, Coastal Habitat Protection Plan support staff, Habitat and Water Quality Advisory Committee and stakeholder groups.
Exploring adaptive management to implement headrope limits to resolve user conflict.
Investigating a long-term shrimp trawl observer program.
Additional information on Amendment 2 is available on the Shrimp Fishery Management Plan Information webpage deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/hot-topics/information-shrimp-fmp-amendment-2.
