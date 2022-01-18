EI fishing tourney committee accepting applications for college scholarships

EMERALD ISLE —The Emerald Isle Fall Fishing Tournament is accepting applications for college scholarships and could fund as many as six this year, up from two or three in past years.
Emerald Isle Commissioner Mark Taylor, a member of the tourney’s executive committee, said in an email Monday there is $18,000 in the scholarship fund as a result of entry fees and sponsorships of this year’s tournament, to be held Saturday, Sept. 18 at the town’s Wildlife Resources Commission boat launching facility.
“I would like to thank all of our volunteers and sponsors for helping us meet our goals for the third straight year," Mr. Taylor said in the email.
“Your support has now allowed us to provide a record number of scholarships to local high school graduates. This puts $18,000 of scholarship funds into our local graduate's hands,” he added. “We have high hopes a few of them will return to our area with higher education to benefit all of us.”
In 2021, after the 2020 tournament was canceled because of the threat of inclement weather, the tournament instead held an online auction and funded two $3,000 scholarships, one for a Swansboro High School senior and one for a Croatan High School senior.
This year, Mr. Taylor said, seniors at those schools will be eligible again, but seniors at West Carteret, East Carteret and MaST Early College high schools can also apply.
To be eligible, applicants must have been accepted by an accredited two-year year community or technical college or a four-year college or university.
The students must have expressed interest in some aspect of marine or coastal science or engineering by planning to major in marine biology, ecology, oceanography, fisheries biology, geology, environmental science, climate change, marine policy, ocean engineering, ship-building or the chemistry or physics of the ocean.
The $3,000 scholarships are paid directly to the recipient’s college or university, and children of members of the tournament’s executive committee are not eligible.
The tournament performs several functions. It brings people to town to visit local businesses, provides a lot of fun for the anglers and those who come out to watch, and the big one – at least to Mr. Taylor – is that it raises money for those scholarships.
Applications and supporting documents must be turned in to the school’s guidance counselors – Nicole Rains (Swansboro), Mark James (Croatan), Pam Roberson (East), Melissa Smith (West) and Lisa Nathan (MaST) – no later than Monday, April 18. Scholarship winners will be notified the first week of May.
Mr. Taylor said the hope, as always, is that those who receive the scholarships “will return to our area with higher education to benefit all of us.”
The annual event is a family-friendly king mackerel, Spanish mackerel and surf fishing tournament where anglers compete for prizes.
In addition to money for college scholarships, some funds raised help pay for navigational dredging in Emerald Isle to encourage more fishing, boating and other water recreation.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
