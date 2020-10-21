County records best August on record for occupancy tax revenues

EMERALD ISLE — Carteret County tourismrevenue continued to soar in August, on the heels of an all-time, one-month record for occupancy tax collections in July.
In an email Friday, Greg Rudolph, head of the County Shore Protection Office, said occupancy tax collections in August totaled $1,830,611, a 17% increase compared to the same month in 2019.
“It reminds you of the quote, ‘It’s surprising, but I’m not surprised,’” Mr. Rudolph said, given the July figures. “(It) represents (an) all-time record for that particular month.”
July occupancy tax collections totaled $2.41 million, only the second time in history the tax had generated more than $2 million in a single month. The previous record was $2.02 million in July 2017, long before the novel coronavirus pandemic, which many people thought might limit tourism revenue for the year after a tough spring.
Beneath the surface of the raw numbers, Mr. Rudolph said August 2020 was impressive in more ways.
“Our August 2019 collection had some cross pollination from July 2019. In other words, the August 2019 figure was artificially high,” he said. “ If we look at the previous five August figures (2014–2018), the average is $1,326,716. Wow: That means the August 2020 collection was roughly 38% more than the ‘average’ August collection.”
The occupancy tax is 6% of gross receipts derived from any room, lodging, campsite or accommodation furnished by any hotel, motel, inn, condominium, cottage, campground or rental agency. It’s always a crucial number for Mr. Rudolph, because the county’s beach nourishment fund gets half the proceeds, while the Crystal Coast Tourism and Development Authority receives the other half.
It remains to be seen what the September tax collection numbers will look like – tourism officials have predicted it would be a strong month – but the July and August numbers made up for the spring, attributable, Mr. Rudolph said, to the pandemic and attendant state restrictions on travel in March, April and May.
June was good after the travel restrictions were formally lifted, but when July started, occupancy tax revenue was still down 9% compared to the same time in 2019. When the final July figures came in, the total for the year was up 9% over last year. The dramatically high August increase will only boost that rate of increase.
Since the nourishment fund gets half of the proceeds, that means in June, July and August – June was $1.58 million – the fund has increased by about $2.9 million.
Mr. Rudolph has speculated the banner year for tourism revenue is because some people who would normally have traveled elsewhere for vacations chose to stay closer to home this year due to the pandemic.
