BEAUFORT — Christopher Chadwick is scheduled to be sworn in as a county commissioner at Monday night’s meeting of the Carteret County Board of Commissioners to replace the seat vacated as the result of Commissioner Jonathan Robinson’s recent death.
The board will meet in the commissioners’ board room located upstairs in the county administration building in Beaufort beginning at 6 p.m.
According to a Friday news release from the county, Mr. Chadwick was chosen as the candidate by the executive committee of the Carteret County Republican Party at their meeting Tuesday, and the committee provided commissioners with their recommendation for his appointment.
By statute, Mr. Chadwick will serve on an interim basis through the November 2020 election. If elected in November, he will continue to serve through the remainder of Mr. Robinson’s term, which expires in 2022.
“I’m honored to have been unanimously chosen by my Party for the seat vacated as a result of Commissioner Robinson’s recent death,” Mr. Chadwick said in the release. “I’ve known Commissioner Robinson all my life and I know the heartfelt connection he had with the people Down East. I know that it will be difficult to fill Commissioner Robinson’s seat, but I am committed to working with the other Commissioners on issues important to the County, as well as doing all I can to continue to be the voice of the citizens Down East.”
He was appointed to the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees in 2019.
Mr. Chadwick was born and raised in Gloucester. He is married to Kathryn Smith Chadwick from Atlantic, and they have two children, William and Larrington, who attend East Carteret High School. Ms. Chadwick serves on the Carteret County Board of Education.
The Chadwicks operate several companies, including the Chadwick Tire Co. in Otway, Retail Square in Otway and Harkers Island RV Resort on Harkers Island. The companies have operated Down East for more than 29 years, according to the release.
“The Statute requires that the recommended replacement be of the same political party as well as represent the same district as Commissioner Robinson,” County Chairman Bill Smith said in the release. “We are glad that the Committee nominated someone who will continue to be the voice of the citizens Down East, and will continue to support the issues that were so important to Commissioner Robinson.
“While the loss of Commissioner Robinson will forever be felt in Carteret County, we look forward to working with Commissioner Chadwick,” he concluded.
