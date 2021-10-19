Relay for Life set for Saturday at Carteret Community College

MOREHEAD CITY — The name and venue have changed, but the mission remains the same — to raise money for cancer research and find a cure for the disease that claims millions of lives worldwide each year.
The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of the Crystal Coast will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Carteret Community College. Opening ceremonies will begin at 6 p.m., with cancer survivor and caregiver laps at 6:30 p.m. to kick off participant walks and runs to raise money for cancer research.
Luminaries, which can be purchased at the event in memory of those who have died of cancer or are still fighting, will be lit at 8 p.m. Closing ceremonies will be at 10 p.m.
Teams, as well as individuals, are invited to sign up ahead of time or at the relay to do laps and help fight cancer. There will be vendors, music, games, prizes and food, as well.
Relay for Life chairperson Karen Fletcher of Newport said with Relay for Life canceled last year due to the pandemic, organizers decided to offer a paired down version for 2021 in a new location. The last event, Relay for Life of Carteret-Craven, was held in September 2019 at Havelock High School.
Ms. Fletcher thanked CCC for allowing the use of the campus this year.
“We were looking for a fresh face for this event and this couldn’t be more perfect,” she said. “We have changed the name to Relay for Life of the Crystal Coast and what better location than CCC right on the water.”
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said she was “delighted” to have the event on the college campus.
“We value the mission of the organization to raise awareness and to raise funds to fight cancer,” she said.
Ms. Fletcher emphasized that COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place for those attending.
“We will follow (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and local guidelines, whichever may be the strictest,” she said. “Hand sanitizer and masks will be available and recommended, as well as safe distance messaging posted around the event.”
Ms. Fletcher, a cancer survivor, said she hopes this year’s event will raise $90,000 for cancer research.
“I do this to basically help end cancer,” she said. “We do it every year to raise funds because it takes money to fund research. The only way the American Cancer Society gets money is through grants and funds that are raised. Money from Relay for Life also helps families through programs like Hope Lodge in Greenville. Families can stay there for free when their loved ones are getting treatments.”
She encouraged people to sign up to walk, but there are other ways to help, as well.
“We will take as many volunteers and vendors that want to participate,” she said. “We need people to help set up, work areas during the event and help clean up after. The more vendors we have the more exhibits for visitors.”
Corporate sponsors are also welcome.
In addition, people can donate online.
Those wanting to sign up a team or as an individual, or desiring to donate, can visit relayforlife.org/ccnc.
Vendors interested in showcasing goods, services or food can contact Ms. Fletcher at karenfletcher50@gmail.com or by calling 252-646-5086.
To sign up as an event sponsor, email Rachel Urban at rachel.urban@cancer.org or Brenda Robinson at brenda.robinson@cancer.org.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.