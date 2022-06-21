State Division of Marine Fisheries officials are hosting an informational meeting Wednesday on shellfish leases and shellfish aquaculture enterprise areas in and around Bogue Sound.
The virtual meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Division staff are expected to share information on the Bogue Sound Shellfish Aquaculture Enterprise Areas, a pilot project, and give an overview of the Shellfish Lease and Aquaculture Program and how to apply.
There will be an opportunity for the public to comment on efforts to address issues related to shellfish leases. As part of the pilot project, staff met with local government officials from towns surrounding Bogue Sound over the past several months for preliminary feedback and to help prepare for the meeting.
Bogue Sound and the New Hanover County area have been under a moratorium on new shellfish leases and new shellfish water column leases for aquaculture since July 1, 2019. The moratorium was set to expire July 2, 2021, but last year the North Carolina General Assembly extended the provision for both types of leases until July 1, 2026.
“These moratoriums resulted from the substantial increase in the number of user conflicts coinciding with the recent expansion of the shellfish aquaculture industry and its use of intensive gear in water column leases,” according to an April 2020 report by the division. The report looks at areas currently under a statutorily mandated shellfish lease moratorium that could potentially be established as SEAs, or large areas preapproved for shellfish leasing subdivided into multiple smaller parcels for shellfish aquaculture.
