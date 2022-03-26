County commissioners table proposal to establish EMS taxing district for Newport; further discussions planned

BEAUFORT — After a public hearing and extensive discussion among county commissioners, Carteret County’s governing board decided Monday to table a proposal on establishing an emergency medical service tax district for the town of Newport.
Monday’s public hearing at the administration complex in Beaufort was one of the final steps in an extensive process to establishing the new tax district, which Newport officials have said is needed to raise sufficient revenue for the town’s increasingly busy fire and EMS department. The department serves areas within the town’s corporate limits, as well as the extraterritorial jurisdiction under county control.
“Tonight, we are just in the final stages of either setting an EMS tax district for Newport or declining an EMS tax district for Newport, and that is the reason for the public hearing tonight,” county emergency services director Stephen Rea told commissioners Monday evening.
As proposed, the EMS district would have the same boundaries as Newport’s existing fire district. By state statute, the maximum tax rate that can be imposed on a fire district is 10 cents, while 15 cents is the maximum for an EMS district. Newport has proposed lowering the fire tax from 10 to 7 cents and setting the EMS tax at 7 cents, for an overall fire/EMS tax rate of 14 cents per $100 of assessed value in the district.
Newport is under a five-year contract with the county, set to expire July 1, 2024, for fire and EMS support in the town’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. Costs are split 60/40 between the county and the town for covering the area, and the addition of an EMS district would require a new five-year contract to be written and agreed upon by both entities.
Gilbert Slaughter, a former Newport mayor, spoke Monday in opposition to the new tax district, saying he wanted clarity on the department’s budget and billing practices. He attended a series of public meetings Newport held March 8-9 to inform residents about the proposed tax district and said he had expressed his opposition during the meetings.
Also speaking during Monday’s public hearing, Newport manager Bryan Chadwick emphasized the need for the additional tax to raise sufficient funds to staff the department.
“If something is not done, I don’t know that what we have is going to be sustainable to provide EMS services to the district, that’s just where we are,” Mr. Chadwick said. “...Our number of calls have just grown astronomically and to be sustainable, to provide the level of service that we need, we need more people, that is the only way.”
But commissioners had reservations about the tax district, and after questioning Mr. Chadwick and Newport Fire/EMS Chief Ben Whitley decided they needed more information before making a decision.
“I just want to know what the money is being spent on,” Commissioner Mark Mansfield said in summary.
Commissioner Chuck Shinn, who represents Newport on the county board, initially made a motion to find “demonstrable demand” for the EMS tax, but it failed to gain a second. After more discussion, Commissioner Ed Wheatly made a motion to table the matter, with Commissioner Bob Cavanaugh providing the second. The motion passed 4-2, with Mr. Wheatly, Mr. Cavanaugh and commissioners Robin Comer and Jimmy Farrington in favor, Mr. Shinn and Chris Chadwick against and Mr. Mansfield abstaining.
The county’s decision doesn’t mean the concept of the tax district is dead in the water. Newport Mayor Dennis Barber told the News-Times Friday town officials plan to meet with county representatives sometime next week to further discuss the matter. He said he hopes the county and Newport agree and establish the EMS tax district before the new fiscal year starts Friday, July 1.
