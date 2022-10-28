CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret has received 20 applications for the police chief job, which came open when Bill McKinney retired earlier this fall after six years in the position.
Town Manager Frank Rush said Thursday the 20 applicants include three from within the department.
“In-person interviews with the top candidates are scheduled for (Monday) Nov. 7,” Rush said. “There are many qualified candidates.”
In addition, Rush said the town recently posted notice it is taking applications through Nov. 16 for a new position, planning director/building inspector/ code enforcement officer.
Town commissioners won’t be involved in the interview process for either position.
“I hope to have a new police chief selected before Thanksgiving,” Rush said. “I hope to have the other position filled by mid-December. Hopefully, both will be on board by Jan. 1, if not sooner.”
John Eschbach is serving as interim police chief, and Rush said he has done well.
Rush earlier this fall said he wanted to hire a planning director who would also be assistant to the town manager.
However, commissioners in September voted instead to authorize the manager to hire a planning director/building inspector/code enforcement officer.
Commissioner Steve Martin pushed for the building inspector and code enforcement officer, in part because the former position likely will be financially self-sustaining through permit and inspection fees. The county has been doing the town’s building inspections for about seven years since Brandon Hawke left after holding the same position.
Martin also said it will be good to have a one-stop office instead of developers and others having to deal with the county. Finally, he said he views the code enforcement officer as very important.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
