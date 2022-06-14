CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night quickly adopted the town’s $2.85 million 2022-23 budget, which maintains the 2021-22 property tax rate of 22.25 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The 5-0 vote came during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting and followed a public hearing during which no one raised any objections.
It was the town’s easiest budget adoption in recent years, although initially outgoing Town Manager Zach Steffey proposed a 2.19-cent tax increase to balance revenues and expenditures at $2.97 million. That proposal vanished after a work session earlier this spring, when commissioners said they didn’t want a tax hike during a time when residents and other property owners are struggling with record high inflation.
After that session, Mr. Steffey tweaked the proposal to increase revenues and reduce expenditures somewhat. He increased ABC store revenue projections, projected golf car registration fees, and projected revenue from boat ramp fees from out-of-town users, who pay a higher annual fee than in-town users.
In the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ends June 30, the town has been operating under an amended 2020-21 budget of $1.86 million, so the proposed $2.85 million tax-and-spend plan for 2022-23 is still a substantial leap. However, that’s largely because of the inclusion of the town’s grants from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The act funneled federal money to towns and counties after the U.S. Congress approved it and President Joe Biden signed it in 2021. The $1.9 trillion package was intended to help communities combat and recover from public health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cape Carteret budget shows $558,417 in ARPA revenue. ARPA funds can be used for a variety of projects, including infrastructure improvements.
The budget includes a 2.5% cost-of-living increases for employees.
Other major sources of revenue in the budget include:
O Property tax, $880,848
O Sales tax, $409,637
O Utilities franchise tax, $127,000
O ABC store revenue, $150,000
O Powell Bill (state-shared gas tax revenue) $82,648
As for expenditures projected in town departments, they are:
O Police, $679,219
O Governing board, $655,534, including the ARPA funds
O General administration, $381,836
O Public grounds, utilities and buildings, $459,099
O Environment and emergency preparation, $230,831
O Parks and recreation, $32,800
O Planning and inspections, $21,078
O Public works, $302,557
The budget does not use any money from the undesignated fund balance to match revenues and expenditures.
Monday night, there was little discussion of the budget, but Commissioner Steve Martin praised Police Chief Bill McKinney for running a “tight ship.”
The police department expenditures are by far the highest of any department, and in the past the police budget has been the focus of wrangling among commissioners. This year, during work sessions, there was none of that.
