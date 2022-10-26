shepard

A Facebook post put up by the restaurant read: So most of you know that @guyfieri has been in the area recently. We silently and patiently read all the comments from local pages with people saying they wish he came to #emeraldisle …..well finally we can announce that he did and we are pumped that we get to rep the Island. Tune into @foodnetwork #ddd on Friday November 4th at 9:00pm ET/PT to see the #bosshawg and #spicyheifer featured on the show.

Emerald Isle restaurant Shepard Barbecue, which specializes in barbecue, beef and chicken, will be the fourth restaurant showcased on Guy Fieri's Food Network show, “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.”

Shepard Barbecue is located at 7801 Emerald Drive. It will be showcased on the TV show on November 4 at 9 pm.

“DDD” covers unique restaurants and showcasing them to the public. In August, Fieri was spotted in the Crystal Coast area filming episodes of his show. Restaurants are not usually allowed to reveal they will be on the show until closer to the airdate.

