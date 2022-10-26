Emerald Isle restaurant Shepard Barbecue, which specializes in barbecue, beef and chicken, will be the fourth restaurant showcased on Guy Fieri's Food Network show, “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.”
Shepard Barbecue is located at 7801 Emerald Drive. It will be showcased on the TV show on November 4 at 9 pm.
“DDD” covers unique restaurants and showcasing them to the public. In August, Fieri was spotted in the Crystal Coast area filming episodes of his show. Restaurants are not usually allowed to reveal they will be on the show until closer to the airdate.
