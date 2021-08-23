Carteret County confirms 61st COVID-related death, 131 new cases Monday

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced Monday it received confirmation of another death of a resident due to COVID-19, bringing the number of COVID-related deaths in Carteret County to 61.
According to a release Monday afternoon from the health department, the person who died was in their 70s and had been hospitalized. The release does not state whether the person was vaccinated against COVID-19.
The health department also reported 131 new confirmed cases Monday, bringing the overall number to 6,320 known cases since March 2020. Of those, 342 are considered active as of Monday afternoon, compared to 354 active cases reported Friday.
In addition, Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported having 20 COVID-related hospitalizations at the facility as of Monday afternoon, including four patients who are fully vaccinated and 16 who are not fully vaccinated. The hospital reported a record high of 24 COVID-positive patients Friday.
“We express our condolences to anyone who has lost a loved one during this pandemic,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said in the county’s release Monday. “The recent increase in cases are further reasons for everyone who is eligible for COVID-19 vaccination to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
The health department encourages those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to continue taking precautions to reduce the spread of the virus, including by wearing a mask in indoor public settings, moving social activities outdoors as much as possible and washing hands or using hand sanitizer frequently when outside your home.
To make an appointment for the no-cost COVID-19 vaccine through the health department, contact 252-728-8550, option 2, or go to myspot.nco.gov.
