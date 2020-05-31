Morehead City Council talks revenue neutral tax rate

MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City manager recommends maintaining the current tax rate next fiscal year, but some council members say because of the countywide revaluation, it is effectively an increase for tax-paying residents.
The city council discussed the proposed tax rate as part of its ongoing budget talks during a workshop Tuesday. The council met in the municipal building on S. 8th Street and livestreamed the meeting to attendees viewing online.
City Manager Ryan Eggleston proposes keeping the tax rate at 38 cents per $100 of assessed property value. Last year, the city council adopted a 3-cent tax increase, though Mr. Eggleston originally proposed a 5-cent increase.
Carteret County recently completed a property revaluation to take effect this year, with the countywide property value increasing from about $1.95 billion to $2.16 billion. That represents a taxable value increase of about 9.35%, or $201,924,381.
North Carolina general statute requires local governments to report the revenue-neutral tax rate as part of the proposed budget for the fiscal year following a property revaluation. According to the UNC School of Government, the revenue-neutral tax rate is defined as “the rate that is estimated to produce revenue for the next fiscal year equal to the revenue that would have been produced for the next fiscal year by the current tax rate if no revaluation had occurred.”
Finance Director Jewel Lasater calculated Morehead City’s revenue-neutral tax rate at 35.15 cents, however, Mr. Eggleston recommends keeping the tax rate the same as the current fiscal year.
“Because of COVID-19 and significant budget impacts, this budget proposes keeping our tax rate at the current tax rate of 38 cents per $100 valuation,” he said. “…Most communities in Carteret County are proposing to keep their tax rate the same, as well, and I know at least several are increasing their tax rate over last year’s.”
The city is projecting at least a $1.4 million budget shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year. Part of the revenue loss is expected to result from a decrease in the ad valorem tax collection rate. The city estimates only around a 94.05% collection rate for the upcoming year, compared to a normal rate of around 99%. That translates to about $400,000 in lost revenue.
Some council members said they felt the projected 94% collection rate is pessimistic and “not realistic,” but Mr. Eggleston said he used that number based on economists’ projections and to be able to budget “conservatively” for next year.
“I would rather be conservative with that estimate. … I feel very confident in being conservative in that number,” he said. “…You have to be conservative in your revenue streams. That is the intent of proposing what we have done. If we come in at 96 or 97 (percent) then great, (the) council can decide how they want to allocate those additional funds.”
Council members David Horton and George Ballou argued by keeping the tax rate at 38 cents rather than going with the revenue-neutral rate of 35 cents, the city is effectively imposing a tax increase because many property owners’ bills are going to go up as a result of the revaluation.
“What’s amazing to me is that the one’s I have spoke [sic] to over the past week over revenue neutral with our tax rate staying the same is everybody that I have spoke [sic] to has said it’s an increase, except for the three of y’all (the other council members),” Mr. Ballou said. “I don’t understand it.”
The other council members, Bill Taylor, Diane Warrender and Keri McCann, as well as Mr. Eggleston and Mayor Jerry Jones, insisted the tax rate is staying the same, although they acknowledged some property owners will see a higher tax bill.
“I said I was not going to raise the tax rate. Raising the tax rate is clearly the amount of money that is proposed on a per $100 basis of tax value,” Mr. Taylor said. “It does not say that I’m not willing to take advantage of appreciation that people have had because of market value condition.”
The city council will hold another budget workshop beginning at noon Wednesday. The budget public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9 at 5:30 p.m., at which time the council could adopt the plan. The council must adopt the budget before the start of the new fiscal year, Wednesday, July 1.
