CARTERET COUNTY — From the Eiffel Tower to Windsor Castle, a group of county students toured Paris and London during a unique trip June 20-27.
Heather Blackwell, media coordinator at Broad Creek Middle School, and Melissa Hogan, BCMS art teacher, led the trip, which they referred to as the Blackwell and Hogan’s European Adventure. Students from Broad Creek Middle School, Croatan and West Carteret High Schools and the Marine Sciences and Technology Early College High School participated.
“We first signed students up in the fall of 2019 and due to COVID, the trip was delayed until June of 2022,” Ms. Blackwell said in an email.
Highlights included ascending the Eiffel Tower, visiting Versailles, the Louvre, the Tower of London, Big Ben and Windsor Castle.
"I love taking kids from Carteret County to see the world. We live in a beautiful place that many people come to visit, but I also think it's important for our local kids to see other cultures, too,” she said. “On these trips, they can try new food, hear different languages being spoken and visit places they have only read about."
Students who took the trip, like Broad Creek Middle School rising eighth-grader Trey Medico, 13, said it was a great opportunity to fuel his love for travel.
“I’ve had a love for travel my whole life,” he said. “I’ve never been to Europe, so I thought it would be a perfect time and an opportunity to make friends. It was amazing. We had the best time, and it was fast-paced and unreal. Everything exceeded my expectations.”
Mr. Medico even created a video at the London Hotel that went viral on TikTok.
He said his favorite part of the trip was climbing to the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
“Seeing Paris from that view was unbelievable and unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” he said.
Rising Croatan High School senior Emily Seelinger also said her favorite part of the trip was visiting the Eiffel Tower.
“There’s a gift shop and bakery at the top, and I would have never guessed that,” she said.
Ms. Seelinger applied for and received a full scholarship from TransImpact in Emerald Isle in order to take the trip. She said she was grateful for the opportunity.
“I would not have been able to go on this trip without the scholarship,” she said.
Ms. Seelinger was among those who had signed up for the excursion prior to the COVID-19 pandemic hitting. While there was a delay, Ms. Seelinger said, “It was worth the wait.”
Darby Fonner, a 2022 graduate from the Marine Sciences and Technology Early College High School, was another student who had applied earlier to go on the trip.
“When COVID hit, there was a lot of questions about whether to go, but I’m so glad I did. It was a really great trip, and I loved it,” she said. “Getting to walk the streets of Paris, visit the Louvre and watch the Changing of the Guard in London, it was all so amazing.”
Ms. Blackwell said she has been leading student groups on trips since 2018. She plans to lead other groups from Carteret County on trips to New York City and Italy.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
