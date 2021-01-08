Health department fills all appointments for next round of COVID-19 vaccinations

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced Friday all available vaccination appointments for the current supply of COVID-19 vaccines have been scheduled, and anyone else who tries to make an appointment will be placed on a waiting list.
In a Facebook post made around 4 p.m. Friday, the health department said it has vaccinated close to 300 individuals from Phase 1a, and it has almost 500 vaccination appointments scheduled next week for Phase 1b, Group 1 (residents 75 years and older). Officials said these vaccinations will exhaust all supply the department has received and anticipates to receive next week from the state.
If you left a message for an appointment and have not yet been contacted, your name has been placed on a waiting list and you will receive a followup call from the health department. If you have not yet called to make an appointment and would like to be placed on the vaccination request waiting list as part of Phase 1b, Group 1, complete the online form at carteretcountync.gov/FormCenter/Health-Department-11/COVID19-Vaccine-Request-Form-104 or call 252-728-8550, option 2.
The health department said as it receives more vaccines from the state, it will contact individuals on the waiting list to schedule an appointment.
As of Friday, the Carteret County Health Department has recorded 3,219 total known cases of COVID-19, up 28 cases since Thursday. The number of active cases rose by 18 to 352, and 2,840 residents have reportedly recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The county’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 27.
Carteret Health Care reported 15 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Friday, down from a high of 18 hospitalizations seen the two previous days.
In addition, Carteret Community College announced Friday an individual associated with the college has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases on campus to 16. Officials said Friday two of those cases are currently active.
According to an email from CCC Public Information Officer Logan Okun, the last known date of exposure to campus was Jan. 5, and those who were in contact with the individual have been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.