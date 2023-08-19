CAPE CARTERET — The controversial fence on Clubhouse Drive near Sutton Drive in the Star Hill area of Cape Carteret has been removed, new stop signs have been installed, asphalt has been patched where the fence was located, and the street is now open for traffic between Sutton Drive and Star Hill Golf Course.
The connection had been closed to vehicular traffic for more than 15 years, and the existing asphalt road surface had been blocked with a split rail fence.
The fence was erected in response to safety concerns associated with vehicular traffic using Clubhouse Drive and Star Hill Drive to access and depart from Star Hill Golf Course. There has been, however, a dirt road connection around the fence in this area that appears to be used somewhat regularly to access Star Hill Golf Course from Club House Drive.
However, during the Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners’ meeting in July, the panel voted unanimously to remove the fence.
Although some people have opposed reestablishing the connection, others have favored removal of the fence, in part to provide them better access to the golf course. Residents in 2006 had complained about speeding, use of the road by large delivery trucks and heavy traffic.
Star Hill Golf Course supported removing the fence. During the public comment section of the July board of commissioners’ meeting, Paxon Holz of the golf course said people had been driving around the fence, off the asphalt, anyway.
The fence has been debated by the board several times before the vote to take it down.
For example, in 2021, after months of public discussion inside board meetings and outside them with residents, town commissioners voted 3-2 not to reopen the connection.
Now, town commissioners and staff are exploring the possibility of formally abandoning a portion of Clubhouse Drive, between the Sutton Drive intersection and the golf course, a move pushed by Commissioner Steve Martin. According to the town's state Powell Bill maps and street list, it appears that there is an approximately 35-foot-long segment of public street in the area in question.
A formal abandonment would require board action at two separate meetings, published notices for four successive weeks, notice to the adjacent property owners, the placement of signs in the area to be abandoned and a formal public hearing.
If the board approves the move, an area 35-by-30 feet would be given to Star Hill Golf Course on the west side and an area 35-by-30 feet would be given to the adjacent property owner at 100 Sutton Drive. The town would then no longer be required to maintain that section.
The owner of 100 Sutton Drive would wind up owning approximately half of the existing paved driveway leading to the Star Hill Golf Course, and Star Hill Golf Course would need to either relocate its paved driveway slightly to the west or reach some other agreement with the owner of 100 Sutton Drive.
