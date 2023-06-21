CAPE CARTERET — The Cape Carteret Planning Board continued working Monday night on an amendment to the town’s Unified Development Ordinance to clarify stormwater management requirements for new development and redevelopment but didn’t settle all issues and asked Town Manager Frank Rush to provide a new, updated draft at its August meeting.
The board met in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting.
The town has for many years – by dint of location, elevation and development – had flooding problems from significant rainfall events, not just hurricanes, and has contracts out for construction projects to solve major drainage problems in neighborhoods, with planning underway for others.
But elected officials and Rush have also wanted to cut off future stormwater problems as much as possible.
Rush told the board during its meeting Monday there are about 1,200 properties developed in the town, but another 400, large and small, are undeveloped. And redevelopment is sure to occur, too.
The goal is to get meaningful regulations in place for the undeveloped properties – including large ones that could be developed commercially or as large residential subdivisions – before it’s too late, and to have regulations in place to address redevelopment that increases impervious surface, such as construction of a garage on an already developed residential lot.
But the town doesn’t want to have requirements that would inordinately raise the cost of development, and also, as board member Paxon Holz said Monday night, all need to be “mindful of protecting Bogue Sound.”
Since the planners began discussing the amendment a few months ago, there has been talk about requiring even small-scale development such as residences to have engineered stormwater management plans, but Rush told the board Monday that can be expensive, up to $1,000 or even $3,000, and that’s just the design of the plan, not implementation.
None of the planning board members supported that requirement Monday night. However, the board did agree additional impervious surfaces installed on already developed lots should trigger the need for on-site retention if the addition increases the impervious surface total beyond a certain percentage of the lot. The percentages discussed were 25% and 30%.
Town planners and commissioners, Rush said, should consider not just technical aspects of stormwater management, but also financial impacts on property owners, legal issues and even political ramifications, and find a good balance.
“State rules are pretty confusing,” he said. “I’ve been trying to keep the ordinance as simple as possible.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.