EMERALD ISLE — The Emerald Isle marathon and half-marathon races, run Saturday, Oct. 22, were a huge success, in terms of participation and fundraising.
Candace Dooley, the town’s parks and recreation director and a former town commissioner, briefed town commissioners on the event during their monthly meeting Tuesday night.
Dooley, who has been the director of the race for all eight years it has been run, said the entry fees from the runners generated enough money for the race and the town to donate $16,000 each to the town’s bike and pedestrian path for future additions and improvements and to Hope Mission, a charitable organization based in Morehead City.
“It was a beautiful day, full of joy,” Dooley said, and the weather was perfect.
There were 991 participants in the race, from 35 U.S. states and one from Colombia, South America.
“To me, this shows what a wonderful destination Emerald Isle is,” she said, as well as the entire Crystal Coast.
Dooley said 35 of the runners posted times that qualified them for the iconic Boston Marathon in April 2023.
She told commissioners the race is well known for its quality, including the efficiency and friendliness of the volunteers. This year, she said, there were more than 300 volunteers, including representatives from all town departments, who worked Friday to get things organized and Saturday to man water stations, the hospitality tent as well as other crucial duties to make the day a success.
Some, she said, were on the scene at 4 a.m. the day of the event. “That’s a huge ask,” she said.
Each year the town splits the proceeds from the entry fees between the town’s bike and pedestrian path fund – the path runs the length of the town along Highway 58 and along other major streets – and a local health-related charitable organization.
This year’s recipient, Hope Mission, operates services for the homeless, those fighting substance abuse, operates a soup kitchen, provides meals-on-wheels and provides emergency financial assistance to those who need it.
The race has raised more than $250,000 during its eight-year life.
Dooley said several Hope Mission folks were on hand for the races, with a truck, so the town was able to donate all leftover food from the hospitality tent to the organization.
