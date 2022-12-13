CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night voted unanimously to approve design contracts for two long-awaited stormwater management improvement projects.
The board met in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting.
The first contract, for $43,700, went to Dewberry Engineers of Raleigh for design of improvements in the Ardan Oaks neighborhood off Taylor Notion Road. Town Manager Frank Rush said the area has had extreme flooding problems at times because it is “confined by a natural depression with no outlet,” and the plan is to improve stormwater infiltration and/or construct an outlet to other nearby drainage features.
Dewberry Engineers has completed previous work on stormwater issues in this area as part of the state’s Resilient Coastal Communities Program.
The second contract, for $48,538, went to RK&K Engineering, also of Raleigh, for design of drainage improvements along Bogue Sound Drive off Highway 24 in the south side of town.
The contract includes design, permitting, bidding and construction administration services and will be funded – as is the Ardan Oaks project – by a state grant previously awarded to address various storm water problem areas in the town.
Potential improvements contemplated for the Bogue Sound Drive area include improvements to existing ditch features, installation of new storm water pipe infrastructure and construction of new retention and/or infiltration basins in this area.
Design work for the projects is expected to begin soon after the holidays.
The town earlier this year had a study completed that listed 13 areas where stormwater management improvements are needed.
Monday night, Rush said the goal is to consider awarding contracts for construction of those improvements in late spring or summer of 2023.
In addition to Bogue Sound Drive and Ardan Oaks, projects are needed on Anita Forte Drive and Loma Linda Court, Bayshore Drive, Bobwhite Circle, Lejeune Road, Live Oak Drive, Loma Linda Drive, Neptune Court, Neptune Drive and Quailwood Circle.
Residents have been complaining about flooding in the town for years, and it’s gotten worse in the 2020s, more frequent problems caused by less rain than in the past.
