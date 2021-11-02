Emerald Isle, Morehead, Beaufort voters show up to make voices heard in 2021 municipal elections

CARTERET COUNTY — With contested mayoral and board of commissioners’ races on the ballot, Emerald Isle voters didn’t hold back Tuesday, making the strongest showing by town in Carteret County’s 2021 municipal elections, with Morehead City and Beaufort voters not too far behind.
Emerald Isle ballots accounted for about 25% of all ballots cast in the local municipal races this year, according to preliminary results. The polling site proved busy throughout the day Tuesday, even with about 500 people casting early ballots in that town.
Beaufort similarly had a strong showing. There six candidates vied for two commission seats, with two additional hopefuls running for the open mayor’s seat. Preliminary results show the town accounted for about 23% of the county’s overall turnout.
Turnout on election day overall was 16.54%. That figure does not include outstanding ballots, including absentee not already approved and provisional, which won’t be accounted for fully until canvass day Tuesday, Nov. 9. Despite the relatively low turnout, elections officials seemed pleased.
“I think it was a very active municipal election,” County Board of Elections member Jeanette Deese said.
By 10 a.m., Western Park Community Center in Cedar Point, turned from a one-stop site to an election day precinct, had helped 51 voters. Election workers said turnout had been “steady,” and a handful of candidates set up on the pavement, hoping to gain some last-minute support.
Just a few minutes away from Cedar Point, off Highway 58, Peletier’s quiet town hall saw a small stream of potential voters, but many were not eligible to cast a ballot as they didn’t live within town corporate limits.
“We’ve had more than we usually have,” chief judge Sharon Scott noted.
The voters were informed of the issue, and those that still wanted to vote were allowed to cast a provisional ballot.
It’s a typical problem for municipal election years, when less than half the county’s approximately 52,300 registered voters are eligible to participate in the contests.
That was not the case for longtime Peletier resident and former commissioner Richard Bright, who cast his ballot Tuesday without incident.
“I believe in keeping a low profile and taking care of your neighbors,” he said, tightlipped on which candidates had won his vote.
It was quiet elsewhere. By 11 a.m., officials at Bethlehem United Methodist Church had served just 13 voters from Cape Carteret and Bogue.
“It was interesting, some of (the site workers) were bored to death, some of them just slammed,” BOE member Amy Holland said of her election day observations.
It wasn’t slammed but certainly hopping across the bridge in Emerald Isle. By 3 p.m., the site at the town’s recreation center had served an excess of 580 voters.
“People seem to forget about municipals. If you’ve got problems in your community, it starts here,” voter Pat Clouser said after exiting the polls.
He and his wife Ann were monitoring the races there with an eye toward environmental concerns and development – or over development.
“We want Emerald Isle to put as much into full-time residents as” vacationers, Ms. Clouser noted as she looked out across the rec center’s parking lot, alive with an explosion of election signs and candidates.
As Ms. Holland put it, the scene was “a carnival.”
Workers at Morehead City’s four polling sites said Tuesday afternoon things up to that point had been slow but steady, with no issues to report by about 3 p.m. Poll worker Joe Oebbecke at Morehead City No. 2 said turnout there had actually exceeded expectations – which were admittedly low considering it is an odd election year – with 141 voters served by about 2:45 p.m.
Things were much slower at Morehead No. 3, where only about 40 people had cast votes by about 3 p.m. Chief judge Barbara Hill said the site had turned away almost as many ineligible voters than it had assisted eligible ones.
By 6 p.m., the four Morehead City sites tallied 425 combined voters, and ended the night with city voters accounting for about 13.5% of all ballots cast in the election.
The mood was lively in Beaufort Tuesday evening as the sun began to set. Candidates there popped tents and set up shop outside the single polling location in town, at the Boys & Girls Club on Mulberry Street.
“I never take for granted the privilege to vote,” resident Terry Gillikin said.
She wanted commissioners and a mayor who want “what’s best” for the town, but she noted she wouldn’t mind if the new elected officials reconsidered paid parking in town.
Poll workers in Beaufort expressed pleasure at a busy day at the polls, just ahead of the after-work crowd filing in to create lines to check in. The workers were happy to welcome them, noted poll worker Naomi Chappell.
“It’s great to see this much enthusiasm for a municipal election.”
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
