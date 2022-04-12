BEAUFORT — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has federal funding this year to dredge around Beaufort Harbor, but town commissioners are concerned once a year isn’t enough anymore.
The board of commissioners met Monday for its regular meeting at the Beaufort Train Depot and online via Facebook streaming video. During the meeting, USACE representatives gave the board a presentation on dredging plans in the federally maintained waterways around Beaufort.
USACE Shallow Draft Navigation Project Manager Brennan Dooley said Monday the Corps plans to perform maintenance dredging in Bulkhead Channel this July to address shoaling the Corps has observed there.
“We’re monitoring that (channel) to make sure it doesn’t continue to shoal,” Mr. Dooley said.
The Corps has also been monitoring other nearby waterways, including Gallants Channel, Morgan Creek, Taylors Creek and Towns Creek, all of which have shown varying degrees of shoaling as well;. Most notably, Taylors Creek has had significant shoaling near its east end, which is beyond the area the USACE is authorized to dredge.
Mr. Dooley said the Corps has received $500,000 to dredge the Beaufort Harbor area, which primarily consists of Bulkhead Channel, with opportunities to extend dredging to other, associated waterways agreed on by the Corps and “local” officials. The Corps has also received $20,000 for dredging surveys and $75,000 for updating its environmental clearances to dredge the east end of Taylors Creek.
These are all federal funds, provided through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The Corps doesn’t always receive federal funds for Beaufort Harbor dredging. To supplement its funds, the Corps has a memorandum of agreement with Carteret County that allows county and Beaufort officials to contribute funds, matched by the N.C. General Assembly, for dredging.
USACE Engineer Bob Kiesler said at the meeting the Corps is “very fortunate the state of North Carolina and particularly the town of Beaufort…stepped up and provided non-federal funds for federal projects.” Commissioner John Hagle said prior to the MOA, Beaufort commissioners would have to “beg Congress” for funds to dredge Bulkhead Channel.
“Dredging’s been a problem every since I’ve been on this board,” Mr. Hagle said. “It’s all about money.”
Funding isn’t the only concern, however. Mr. Hagle said over time, he’s noticed shoaling in the channel has become more frequent, and yearly dredging may not be sufficient to keep it navigable.
Commissioner Bob Terwilliger seemed to agree with Mr. Hagle. Earlier in the meeting, he said the eastern end of Taylors Creek could be completely closed off with “one more hurricane this year.”
“We live in a hurricane-prone zone that’s highly developed and relies a lot on recreational boating and commercial boating in fisheries,” Mr. Terwilliger said. He went on to express interest in creating a monitoring and dredging plan outside the USACE’s annual maintenance dredging schedule. However, Mr. Kiesler said the Corps doesn’t put a high priority on addressing recreational boating needs.
“Our shallow draft fleet is the best tool to do the work (for Beaufort),” he said. “When a storm hits, we look for supplemental (legislative) bills (to fund dredging). We’re in constant contact with our (Congressional) representatives to express our capability.”
Commissioner Charles “Bucky” Oliver said at the meeting he thinks it would be a good idea for town officials to look at the USACE dredging regulations and discuss options for additional dredging.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
