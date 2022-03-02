Carteret Community College moves forward with facilities improvements

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College is moving forward with its 10-year facilities master plan that includes construction of a transportation technology center and completion of a walking trail, among six remaining projects.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini updated the college’s board of trustees on projects during a retreat Feb. 22 in the college Foundation Building. The college is in the second year of the 10-year plan.
Dr. Mancini said thanks to an N.C. General Assembly allotment of $3.375 million over the next four years, the college has begun moving forward with initial design and discussions for the transportation technology facility.
The building would house automotive technology, diesel and heavy equipment and welding courses. Those classes are currently spread out in different locations across campus.
“Now that we know we are getting funds from the state, we started visiting other schools and hope to present more information in the next few months,” Dr. Mancini said.
The caveat of the funding, however, is tied to the General Assembly following through with $400 million in spending over the next four years for capital improvement projects at the state’s community colleges. The NCGA agreed, as part of a 2021 Appropriation Act, to provide $100 million to the N.C. Community College System in 2021-22 and $100 million in 2022-23, as part of the NCGA’s current 2021-23 biennium budget.
The additional $200 million is dependent on an appropriation in the 2023-25 biennium budget.
The N.C. Community College system allocated $843,925 to CCC over each of the fiscal years covering July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2023. A remaining $1.687 million for the final two years is dependent on the next long legislative session in spring 2023.
The college did not provide a cost estimate for the transportation technology center since it’s still in the conceptual phase. CCC officials have begun touring other facilities to gather ideas.
The college is also continuing to improve public safety instruction facilities, including the college’s firing range in Newport, which is used by Basic Law Enforcement Training students. Multiple improvements have been made since last year, including tearing down a dilapidated tower, improving earthen berm where targets are set up, improving roads into the range and laying fresh sod to alleviate muddy conditions.
The college is also planning to start design work on a second firing range. The goal is to complete the project during the 2022-23 fiscal year.
In addition, thanks to a $900,000 fire tower grant, the college is seeking a location for a firefighting training tower and facility. The structure would have multiple floors, live Class A fires and a five-story platform. This would allow CCC to train aerial techniques, including ladders and ladder trucks, repelling and rescues in complicated structures. The structure would also allow access and egress from above and below a fire, confined space entry and U.S. Coast Guard approved shipboard firefighting.
Students and firefighters currently use the town of Morehead City’s training site, which is 49 acres on 25th Street.
Another priority project is renovations to the first floor of the McGee Building. The goal is to house all student and administrative services in one building. Currently, student services for continuing education courses are in another facility.
The goal is to receive county capital for the project. Initial moves of personnel began in February and are expected to be finished by August, with renovations beginning in 2023-24. Officials did not provide a cost estimate for renovations during the retreat, saying they were still in the conceptual phase.
The college is also planning renovations to the Wayne West Building to accommodate simulated health care training and use of the building for emergency relief/overflow by Carteret Health Care. No cost estimates were provided during the retreat, but officials said they plan to seek county, grant and donor funds for the project. The goal is to start the project in 2023.
Another big-ticket item is completion of a nature and walking trail around the campus. The first phase of the project was completed in 2021 at a cost of $222,897. The first phase starts at the parking lot adjacent to the Bryant Student Center and goes behind the McGee Building.
The second phase is currently underway, bringing the trail to the parking lot next to the MARTEC building and on the east side of the campus, picking up from the McGee Building and running alongside the property line to Arendell Street. The construction cost of the second phase is not to exceed $269,835 and is funded through private donations.
The college has applied for a grant to complete the third phase of the project and did not provide the cost for the third phase. The goal is to complete the entire project by December. The project is being funded through grants and donors.
The college is also in the process of completing a sign project that provides uniform signage in all campus buildings. The installation of signs is in progress, with a completion goal of 2022.
