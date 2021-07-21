Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations increase in Carteret County Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — Active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Carteret County both increased Wednesday, with health officials reporting 14 new confirmed cases since Wednesday.
The new cases bring the county’s overall total to 5,319 confirmed since last spring. Active cases rose by six since Monday, up to 32 as of Wednesday afternoon, while recovered cases increased by eight to 5,228.
Carteret County has recorded 59 COVID-19 deaths since March 2020.
COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City also rose Wednesday, from three as of Monday afternoon to five. The rise mirrors a statewide trend, with North Carolina recently surpassing 600 hospitalizations for the first time since early June.
Anyone 12 years and older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge. To make an appointment with the Carteret County Health Department for a vaccine, contact 252-728-8550, option 2, or go to myspot.nc.gov.
