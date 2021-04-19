Morehead City completes road condition assessments, will pave Fisher Street this spring

MOREHEAD CITY —This spring, the city will proceed with paving and related roadwork along Fisher Street, one of the areas identified by a new program Morehead City is using to assess the condition of its streets and develop a comprehensive paving plan.
Morehead City has contracted with the company RoadBotics, which assesses road conditions based on photographs taken in 10-foot increments of every city-owned and maintained roadway. The company then assigns each road segment a rating of 1-5, with 1 being the best condition and 5 being the worst.
The results, shared by Morehead City public services director Daniel Williams during a city council workshop April 6, show Morehead City has an average road condition rating of 2.12. That’s based on a total of 49 center-lane miles of roadway.
“On a national level, (the rating) isn’t that bad,” Mr. Williams noted. “We all tend to think that the road in front of our house is the worst because that’s the one we see every day, and I’m guilty of that too.”
The majority of the city’s roads, about 34 miles total, have a rating of 2, which Mr. Williams described as “OK condition.” Roughly 10 miles fall under a rating of 3 or 4, and those are the areas where Mr. Williams wants to focus attention first.
“I would suggest we go for the worst first, all things considered,” he said.
There are about 5.5 miles of roads rated 1, the best condition, and none rated 5. Most of the best-rated roads were paved last year as part of a project focused on Bridges Street.
Mr. Williams made sure to point out, however, that the results exclude Arendell Street and some other prominent thoroughfares, like Oglesby Road and Country Club Road, which are owned and maintained by the state Department of Transportation. He said some of the roads the city hears the most complaints about are ones it doesn’t have any authority to fix.
An advantage of using RoadBotics, Mr. Williams said, is it can be updated annually at little cost, helping officials plan better for future paving needs.
“Every year you should see less and less red (poorly rated roads) and more and more green,” he said. “…For budgeting purposes, it makes it really easy.”
Based on RoadBotics’ initial findings, which are displayed on an interactive map contained on a password-protected section of the company’s website, the Morehead City Council decided to go forward with paving Fisher Street from roughly 12th to 20th streets this spring. Much of that stretch is rated 3, with some segments rated 4.
“I think Fisher Street is used a lot and I think it’s a good approach to address it first,” Councilman George Ballou said.
Mr. Williams estimated it will cost around $200,000 to pave the road. He told the city council last week he’d begin seeking bids right away to ensure the effort is completed by the end of the fiscal year Wednesday, June 30.
Mr. Williams told the News-Times the city has spent more than $1 million on street paving and related storm drain work in the past year, and it has around $340,000 remaining in the budget this year to complete some lingering projects.
