Marine Corps colonel takes command of FRC East

By Heather Wilburn, Fleet Readiness Center East
CHERRY POINT — Command of Fleet Readiness Center East returned to a Marine Corps officer as Col. Thomas Atkinson assumed leadership of the facility in a brief ceremony held Friday.
Capt. Mark Nieto, the first Navy officer to take the helm of the depot, formally transferred authority and responsibility to Col. Atkinson in a in-office change of command ceremony led virtually by acting Commander of Fleet Readiness Centers Capt. Christopher Couch.
The ceremony also marked the conclusion of Capt. Nieto’s military career as the outgoing FRC East commanding officer will be retiring following 28 years of service. Retired Rear Adm. Paul Sohl, former commander of the Navy’s Operational Test and Evaluation Force and former commander of all fleet readiness centers, retired Capt. Nieto in a separate ceremony with family and friends.
“Being the executive officer and then, subsequently, the commanding officer of FRCE has been the highlight of my professional career,” Capt. Nieto said. “When outside entities think about an aviation depot, they immediately think of a capability and a location. However, it’s our people that make it possible to do what we do. It has been an honor to lead the men and women of FRCE. They make a positive difference every day for the Department of Defense.
“This tour was also my first exposure to Eastern North Carolina,” he continued. “The command, the air station and the local communities have been wonderful to my wife and I, and we will have lifelong friends from this tour. I can think of no better place to end my naval career.”
Capt. Nieto assumed command of FRC East May 31, 2019, and led the organization with an emphasis on safety, quality, throughput and cost, while focusing on modernizing in preparation for future workload.
Under his leadership, FRC East posted a record financial performance in fiscal year 2020. The facility recorded 4 million direct labor hours, which equated to revenue of $1.1 billion, up from 3.7 million hours and $835.9 million in fiscal year 2019.
With Capt. Nieto in command, FRC East produced 141 aircraft, 169 engines and 35,823 components, while continuing to focus on workforce safety and health and weathering a pandemic.
During this time, the depot also completed construction of a $6 million, purpose-built laser shock peening facility and inducted the first F-35B Lightning II aircraft to undergo the high-tech procedure.
Col. Atkinson said he has a long history with FRC East and, as he steps into the role of commanding officer, is proud to build on the work begun under Capt. Nieto.
“I started my career as a young aircraft maintenance officer on Marine Corps Air Station New River and made many visits to [what was then called Naval Aviation Depot] Cherry Point,” he said.
“…The opportunity to lead FRC East is an honor and I’m very fortunate to have alongside me a great leadership team – with great union presidents – who are aligned to serving the fleet,” he continued. “My goal is to expand upon the work that began during Captain Nieto’s tour and continue building solutions for warfighter readiness; creating value for program managers and industry partners; and contributing to the long-term growth and wellness of our teammates and surrounding community.”
Col. Atkinson, who served as executive officer at FRC East from July 1, 2019, until assuming command, is a native of Port Townsend, Wash., and a graduate of the University of Washington. He was commissioned in June 1996 and assigned as an aircraft maintenance officer. In 2009, he was selected for lateral assignment as an acquisition officer.
Prior to his arrival at FRC East, Col. Atkinson held a variety of aircraft maintenance officer and acquisition assignments, including a tour with Marine Helicopter Squadron 1, commanding officer of FRC Western Pacific on Atsugi, Japan, and program manager for the Family of Special Operations Vehicles.
The incoming executive officer, Navy Capt. Jim Belmont, reports to FRC East from the staff of Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers in Patuxent River, Md.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.