Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative is seeking applications from local high school students for a leadership opportunity: The Electric Cooperative Youth Tour to Washington, D.C.
Join the state's future leaders for a week of exploration, education and leadership training. The youth tour allows students to experience Washington, D.C., and learn more about how they can make a difference as young adults. Tourists will learn about the cooperative business model and values, visit historic monuments and memorials, pay their respects at The Arlington National Cemetery, meet elected officials and tour a variety of Smithsonian museums, all while building a peer network with young leaders from across the country.
CCEC will sponsor one local student to join the June 17-23, 2023, NC Youth Tour. The all-expense paid, weeklong tour is hosted by electric cooperatives nationwide and is a tradition more than 50 years strong. About 1,800 students from more than 40 states are expected to participate in 2023, and North Carolina's electric cooperatives will send a delegation of more than 45 students.
Current high school sophomores, juniors and seniors living in a home served by the cooperative are eligible to attend and are encouraged to apply. Additional details and applications are available at ccemc.com/YouthTour. Applications are due Jan. 3, 2023.
